Neil Young pens essay in support of the Black Lives Matter movement

Neil Young has voiced his support for the Black Lives Matters protests currently disrupting the USA in a letter published on his Neil Young Archives interactive website.

He also revealed his verdict on US politics, expressing his distaste for the way President Trump is handling the situation, and urging his audiences to vote for the opposition leader, Joe Biden.

“My black brothers and sisters have suffered long enough,” Neil Young wrote in an opinion piece published on the Neil Young Archives webpage.

Whilst cleaning the dishes (a regular part of Young’s morning routine), the 74-year-old explains how now is a time for us all to learn together. He realises there are plenty of differences in the world, while everyone has there own insecurities that they must overcome. Young reiterates that his heart stands with those who are sick, especially those who may get ill during their protests for change.

“I feel like we are turning a corner. All together, all colours on the street. We know our mission is the right one for America and for mankind.”

Neil Young has always been very political in the way he approaches music, writing powerful songs that give clarity to racial injustices and the cultural divide in America. In the letter, he makes the transition from the background behind the name of the cleaning product he’s using, to the changing history of America. Neil’s protest song, Ohio, was his response to the racially-fuelled killings that took place at Kent State University. That came out fifty years ago. It leaves us wondering how much has really changed since that horrific time?

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Young has also gone on to express his opposition to Donald Trump, being the leader who is “fanning the flames” and destroying the American Dream. He believes that this is “the beginning of the end” of his leadership as the US President. Instead, he stands in solidarity with Joe Biden, who he calls “Barack Obama’s white brother”.

Neil Young remains optimistic that change is just around the corner. He sticks true to his nationalistic beliefs that America will bounce back from the unrest and emerge from the rut that it is currently stuck in.

“On the streets today, we smell and see the smoke and fire of autocracy as it extinguishes itself before our eyes. It will burn for a while and be scary and ugly, as is its source, but I have hope and I feel it in my bones. This is the American Way. We have a great future before us, not an easy one, a great one.”

Check the full NYA article letter out here.

Neil Young has maintained a high profile presence, keeping busy as of late, streaming Fireside Sessions virtual performances, while also releasing leftover material and live concerts from the archives. He is also putting out an unreleased record, Homegrown, next week (June 19th), which he recorded just after Harvest. In the meantime, check out the album single below.