“You Work For Us:” Neil Young Joins Music’s Rebellion Against Trump Attacks

Rock legend joins Swift and Springsteen in calling out Trump

Neil Young isn’t staying silent as Donald Trump continues targeting artists like Bruce Springsteen and Taylor Swift.

In a fiery post on his website, Young slammed the former president for focusing on feuds instead of real issues.

“Bruce and thousands of musicians think you are ruining America,” he wrote, calling out Trump’s neglect of crises like Gaza and his failures in office.

“Taylor Swift is right. So is Bruce. You know how I feel,” Young declared, standing with fellow musicians against Trump’s distractions.

The rock legend also expressed concerns about being barred from re-entering the U.S. after his European tour due to his outspoken criticism of Trump.

His wife, Daryl Hannah, previously revealed how the administration allegedly targeted Young during his citizenship process.

“You work for us,” Young reminded Trump, urging Republicans to wake up to the chaos.

“We need a real president!” he wrote, signing off as a voice for countless artists opposing Trump’s dangerous agenda.

This follows the growing trend of artists and activists uniting against Trump’s overreach, do you agree with them?