Nembrini Audio rethink the guitar rig with Tone Craft

A modular tone space that lets you build and reshape your digital rig in one place.

There is something familiar about the idea behind Nembrini Audio’s new release.

Tone Craft feels less like a single plugin and more like a digital rig, a space where signal chains can be built and reshaped without being locked into one fixed layout.

Instead of opening one effect at a time, Tone Craft gathers modules into a single environment. Inputs, amps, effects and routing tools can be arranged in different orders, split into parallel paths or blended back together.

It reflects the logic of a pedalboard or studio rack, but translated into software where changes can be made quickly and without physical limits.

One of the more interesting aspects is the scene system.

A single preset can hold multiple variations of a setup, allowing different tones or routing states to live inside one patch.

That makes it possible to move between ideas without rebuilding a chain from scratch, which is useful whether you are tracking in a DAW or shaping sounds for performance.

Tone Craft also connects naturally with the wider Nembrini ecosystem.

Existing Nembrini plugins can be brought into the environment, meaning players who already rely on those tools can organise them inside a single structured space rather than juggling multiple windows.

The overall feel is practical rather than flashy.

Tone Craft does not position itself as an amp model or a single effect, but as a framework.

It gives guitarists and bass players a way to experiment with structure as much as tone, shifting the order of modules and exploring combinations that might not be obvious at first.

For anyone used to building physical rigs, Tone Craft reads like a software extension of that mindset.

It invites small experiments and larger rearrangements alike, keeping the focus on how sounds are connected rather than simply what they are.

Give it a go here.