Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein Rises! First trailer drops for Netflix’s Gothic Nightmare

Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein has finally awakened – and the first chilling trailer is here! 🎬

Netflix’s upcoming adaptation stars Oscar Isaac as the tormented Victor Frankenstein and Jacob Elordi as his towering, tragic creation.

A passion project over a decade in the making, del Toro calls Shelley’s gothic masterpiece “my favourite novel in the world” – and his haunting vision promises to electrify the legend like never before.

With a stellar cast including Mia Goth, Christoph Waltz, and Charles Dance, the film blends gothic horror with del Toro’s signature dark fairy-tale touch.

Alexandre Desplat’s haunting score sets the mood in the teaser, teasing a tale of obsession, hubris, and monstrous beauty.

Will this be the definitive Frankenstein for a new generation? 💀⚡

With over 190 adaptations before it, del Toro’s version dares to reanimate the classic with fresh terror—just in time for a spine-tingling November release.