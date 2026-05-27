Neumann MT 48 – Review – Interfaceoff ’26

Neumann MT 48 brings reference grade audio and networked studio control unlike anything else

Neumann is one of those names that carries a lot of weight in the studio world. Known for microphones that have shaped recordings for generations, alongside its KH monitor range and professional headphones, the brand’s move into audio interfaces was always going to come with serious expectations. The MT 48 is the result: a premium desktop interface built around uncompromising audio quality, flexible routing and a workflow designed for modern studios.

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Developed in close cooperation with Merging Technologies, the MT 48 immediately stands out on the conversion side. Neumann claims an enormous 136 dB dynamic range from its AD converters, with the idea being that the interface can capture the full detail and dynamic range of high end microphones without the conversion stage becoming a bottleneck.

The I O is serious without becoming overwhelming. You get two ultra low noise mic and line preamps with up to 78 dB of gain, two additional line and instrument inputs, four line and monitor outputs, and two high quality headphone outputs. Those headphone outs also include adjustable crossfeed, helping recreate a more speaker like listening experience when monitoring on headphones.

A big part of the MT 48 experience is the built in touchscreen. Rather than relying entirely on a computer based control app, the unit lets you manage routing, levels and monitor mixes directly from the hardware. There are four independent monitor mixes with integrated talkback, which gives the MT 48 genuine value in recording sessions where performers, engineers and producers may all need different monitoring setups.

The internal DSP is another major drawcard. Each channel can access four band parametric EQ and dynamics processing including gate, compressor and limiter, alongside onboard reverb for monitor mixes. That means artists can track with a more finished and inspiring sound in their headphones, without necessarily committing those effects to the recording.

The MT 48 can record both processed and unprocessed versions of a signal at the same time through separate driver channels. So you can give a vocalist compression and reverb while tracking, capture that sound if it works, and still retain a clean backup if you want to make different choices later.

Connectivity stretches well beyond the usual desktop interface setup. The MT 48 includes optical ADAT / S/PDIF I O, MIDI / GPIO, USB and RAVENNA / AES67 network audio, allowing it to expand into more advanced studio and broadcast style environments. RAVENNA and AES67 let multi channel audio travel over Ethernet, making the MT 48 far more flexible in larger networked setups than a standard USB interface.

There is also Dante support, although this part is worth understanding properly. Newer MT 48 units are Dante Ready, meaning the hardware can operate in a Dante network after installing the Dante firmware and purchasing either an 8×8 or 64×64 channel licence from Audinate. From the factory, the unit runs in RAVENNA / AES67 mode, which remains fully functional and does not require a licensing fee.

That may be a slightly frustrating detail for anyone expecting Dante to be unlocked straight out of the box, but it also reflects the type of studio this unit is aimed at. For users who need networked audio, the options are there. For anyone working through USB, ADAT or the included RAVENNA / AES67 workflow, the MT 48 already offers a huge amount of flexibility without paying for connectivity they may never use.

The Neumann MT 48 is a seriously high end desktop interface. Between the Merging developed conversion, premium preamps, onboard DSP, touchscreen workflow, powerful monitoring control and network audio options, it feels built for studios where sound quality and routing flexibility matter equally. For anyone building a reference quality recording and monitoring chain, the MT 48 is a very serious proposition.