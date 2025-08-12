Dive Deep into Spatial Sound with Neumann’s RIME Plugin 🎧✨

Hey there, Radi from Happy here — exciting times in immersive audio. Today we’re spotlighting the new Neumann RIME plugin, a game-changing tool delivering precision immersive monitoring through your NDH 20 or NDH 30 headphones. Let’s unpack how it works, why it matters, and how to get the most from it.

What Is RIME and Why It Matters

RIME stands for Reference Immersive Monitoring Environment — a DAW plugin that transforms your Neumann headphones into a highly accurate immersive monitoring system by rendering multichannel mixes, including Dolby Atmos and 7.1.4 formats, into spatialised binaural audio.

Neumann built a purpose-designed 7.1.4 control room, complete with KH series monitors calibrated using MA 1, and captured its 3D acoustic signature via the KU 100 binaural head mic through the MT 48 interface. The result is a single reference room — no simulated variations — so you always mix in a consistent, trusted sonic space.

Setting It Up Is Simple

Using RIME is straightforward

In your DAW (Pro Tools, Logic, Reaper, etc.), route your immersive mix (e.g., 7.1.4) to your master or surround bus. Insert RIME on that bus and choose your NDH model (NDH 20 or NDH 30) and audio format. The plugin renders a binaural stereo output that sounds like a real 7.1.4 mix room — no multichannel speaker rig required.

Pro Tools Atmos users can set up a “live re-render” for better flexibility, routing the Renderer’s 7.1.4 bus to a Pro Tools Aux input and feeding that into RIME.

RIME is powered by AMBEO spatial audio algorithms for immaculate, phase-correct spatial realism and razor-sharp localisation.

It is tuned precisely to the acoustic signature of NDH 20 and NDH 30 headphones for maximum consistency.

It comes with spatial enhancement tools including interaural time difference (ITD) adjustment for your head size, subtle ambience control, stereo externalisation, and solo/mute for each speaker channel.

Head tracking is supported via OSC-compatible trackers for a fully dynamic spatial experience.

One of RIME’s biggest strengths is that it “just sounds right” immediately, without the washy or phasey sensation of many virtual rooms. Localisation feels precise, rear speakers actually sound like they’re behind you, and stereo mixes are presented like they’re on real loudspeakers rather than inside your head.

Engineers and artists can mix immersive projects confidently anywhere — without a tuned control room — and still translate well to theatrical and streaming formats.

If you already own NDH 20 or NDH 30 headphones, the 14-day free trial is an easy yes. If you work in Atmos or other immersive formats, RIME offers a portable, precise, professional way to monitor without a speaker array. Even for stereo-only projects, it offers a better monitoring perspective that can improve your mix translation.

Neumann’s RIME plugin is a thoughtfully engineered answer to the growing demand for immersive monitoring. For NDH headphone users, it’s a perfect ecosystem upgrade. For everyone else, it’s a clear look at how reference modelling can democratise spatial audio.