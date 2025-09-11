Neumann just dropped five new KH Series subwoofers – and they go lower than low

Neumann’s latest KH Subs bring the bass, and remove the guess work

Neumann isn’t just any German pro audio brand, they’re basically the Rolls Royce of microphones and studio monitors.

Since the 1920s, they’ve been behind some of the most iconic gear in recording history, from the legendary U 47 mic (used by The Beatles, Sinatra, Amy Winehouse, Radiohead — you name it) to the gold-standard KH monitor line that engineers and producers swear by today.

So why should you care? Because when Neumann announces new subwoofers, it isn’t just another gear drop, it’s a flex from the company that’s been shaping the sound of modern music for almost a century. If you’ve listened to a record in the last 70 years, chances are Neumann had a hand in how it was recorded, mixed, or mastered.

Now, Neumann is turning up the bass with five new DSP-powered KH subwoofers: the KH 805 II, KH 810 II, KH 870 II, plus their AoIP-ready siblings, the KH 810 II AES67 and KH 870 II AES67. These aren’t just big boxes that go boom, they deliver surgical low-end precision, high SPL, and immersive audio flexibility, covering everything from stereo to full 7.1.4 setups.

Whether it’s the punchy KH 805 II for smaller stereo setups or the powerhouse KH 870 II built for large rooms, these subs pair seamlessly with both analog and DSP-equipped KH monitors. AES67 models integrate straight into modern networked workflows, while MA 1 Automatic Monitor Alignment ensures your bass is dialled in perfectly, no matter the room.

In short: Neumann isn’t just adding subs — they’re redefining what it means to hear and feel low-end in the studio. Future-proof, reference-grade, and built for every producer, mixer, or engineer chasing perfection.

