[gtranslate]
News

Never-Before-Seen Nirvana footage hits the Auction

AC

by Alex Cooper

Photo: Youri Lenquette

Photo: Youri Lenquette

AC

by Alex Cooper

Rare video from a tiny Mexican club showcases the raw energy that would soon define a generation.

A raw and previously unseen 45-minute film capturing Nirvana in their explosive infancy has surfaced for auction, offering a gritty portal to a February 1990 gig in Tijuana, Mexico.

The footage, estimated to fetch up to $150,000, immortalises the band on the cusp of superstardom, mere months before the release of Nevermind would irrevocably alter the music landscape.

Photo: Via GRAMMY

Shot by film students on two handheld cameras at the legendary Iguanas venue, the tape is a testament to the band’s chaotic energy.

It features a 13-song set promoting their debut album, Bleach, with a flannel-clad Kurt Cobain in peak form, writhing on the floor, diving into the crowd seven times, and famously destroying two guitars: his homemade pink Mustang and a 1970s Gibson SG.

The auction lot, presented by Bonhams, is a time capsule of immense historical value, including the original master tapes, digital transfers, and rare memorabilia like a limited white vinyl Bleach pressing.

This discovery coincides with a thriving market for Nirvana artefacts. In 2023, a different Cobain-smashed Fender Stratocaster from the Nevermind sessions sold for nearly $600,000, while the Martin acoustic from the MTV Unplugged performance holds the record at $6 million.

This newly unveiled footage, however, is not just a relic; it’s a vibrant, unpolished glimpse of a revolution just before it went global.

Related