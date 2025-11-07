New Music Friday featuring Sunday Honey, Elmo Aoyama and Genesis Owusu

Another week, another chance to dive into the depths of New Music Friday

Another Friday comes to pass and the weekend awaits, we’ve made it friends!

Before we clock off and crack a cold one, we have got another week’s worth of amazing new music releases to share with you.

Genesis Owusu – DEATH CULT ZOMBIE

Following ‘PIRATE RADIO,’ Genesis Owusu drops ‘DEATH CULT ZOMBIE,’ a horror-infused, riff-heavy blast of conviction and chaos.

Zombies, prosthetics, and cinematic flair meet pounding guitars and social commentary. It’s chaotic, theatrical, and unapologetically Owusu, a track that cements him as Australia’s most boundary-pushing genre-masher.

Stella Donnelly – Love and Fortune

Stella Donnelly’s third album Love and Fortune strips everything back to raw, honest emotion. Piano, guitar, and her trademark storytelling dissect heartbreak, friendship fallout, and the messy joy of finding yourself again.

Quiet but ferociously impactful, it’s Donnelly at her most vulnerable, self-assured, and utterly unmissable.

Sunday Honey – How’s That For Love

Melbourne’s Sunday Honey are back with How’s That For Love, an EP dripping with sunset drives, salty coastal vibes, and inner-city grit.

Guitar lines glisten, vocals soar, and the band wrestles with love, friendship, and mental health. It’s warm, messy, heartfelt indie rock that sticks to your ribs.

Elmo Aoyama – Early

Sydney-via-Tokyo synth-pop producer Elmo Aoyama drops ‘Early,’ a glitchy, industrial-tinged kiss-off about early shifts and reclaiming your time.

Part of her debut album Demons (Nov 27), the track fuses 80s synths with hypnotic grooves, cementing Aoyama as one of Australia’s most inventive electronic artists.

Malaika Mfalme – Unfurling

Malaika Mfalme’s Unfurling is a tender, cinematic EP about grief, love, and chosen family. From soulful guitar riffs to live-looped harmonies, it’s intimate and expansive all at once.

Each track, ‘Berlin’, ‘Thirteen’, ‘The History of Me and You,’ weaves personal stories with universal resonance, a quietly powerful statement in Australian music.

Cheeky Leash – Burning Up

Wollongong’s Cheeky Leash are ‘Burning Up’ with surf-rock fire. Grit, chaos, and pure energy collide in this punchy single, closing out a year of festival chaos and relentless touring.

They balance urgency and melody like pros, proving why they’re one of Australia’s most exciting bands right now.

South Summit – WE ARE

Perth’s South Summit pivot hard with ‘WE ARE’, trading the coastal vibes of ‘TOP OF THE HILL’ for a gritty, production-heavy anthem.

Fusing reggae spirit with West Coast hip-hop energy, it’s a bold exploration of unity, self-belief, and rebellion. Recorded in a single high-energy session, it signals a fearless new chapter for the five-piece.

LOS LEO – I Saw Your Face

Adelaide’s LOS LEO channels intimacy and experimentation on ‘I Saw Your Face.’ Two-and-a-half minutes of shimmering emotion, blurred lines between love and ritual, and pure creative risk.

This is the result of a year-long challenge to write, record, and release an album from scratch, an exercise in raw, unfiltered brilliance.

Ella Fence – Couple Kids

Ella Fence’s ‘Couple Kids’ starts fragile, then explodes into indie-rock catharsis. Reverb-heavy guitars and soaring harmonies explore adulthood, love, and the urge to run.

With festival chops and international cred, Fence crafts songs that feel both personal and colossal—an artist who turns small moments into big, emotional statements.

JXCKY – A BODY FOR AN EYE

Melbourne’s genre-defying queer provocateur JXCKY returns with A BODY FOR AN EYE, a raw, unflinching EP fusing rock grit and trap flair.

Lead single ‘Everything Everywhere’ turns grief, identity, and mental health into catharsis, with kaleidoscopic visuals inspired by Everything Everywhere All At Once. It’s pain, performance, and beauty all at once.

Voice of Lele – KAMAM

Voice of Lele’s ‘KAMAM’ is a heartfelt tribute to her late father, layering island-inspired instrumentation with Biak-language lyrics.

Produced by Rob Amoruso, it blends lush guitars and soaring harmonies into a deeply personal, emotional anthem. Lele channels her heritage, joy, and resilience, turning loss into music that uplifts and connects across generations.

For more new Music check out Happy’s Mixtape.