A new bill in the U.S has been inspired by Britney Spears

As Britney continues her battle, the new bill with very appropriate acronym F.R.E.E has been introduced to the House of Representatives.

In the wake of Britney Spears continuing to fight the very public and demeaning battle of her 13-year conservatorship comes a hopeful beam of light.

The new bipartisan bill, Freedom and Right to Emancipate from Exploitation (F.R.E.E) Act, appears to be inspired by Britney herself.

The F.R.E.E Act is proposed to give people under conservatorships the right to replace their court-appointed guardian with a public guardian employed by the state, a family member or a private agent.

Under current law, victims of conservatorship must prove that abuse and/or fraud is evident for their guardian to be replaced.

A statement in The New York Times detailed:

“We want to make sure that we bring transparency and accountability to the conservatorship process,” Representative Nancy Mace commented (Republican, South Carolina), one of two co-sponsors of the bill alongside Charlie Crist (Democrat, Florida).

“If this can happen to [Britney Spears], it can happen to anybody.”

At least there’s something positive arising from this whole mess. However, some people have taken to Twitter to express their concerns.

Britney was finally granted the right to choose her own lawyer last week at her latest hearing in her continuing conservatorship battle.

Spears noted that the conservatorship was abusive, and indicated that she wished to forfeit without evaluation at a hearing last month.

Judge Brenda Perry ruled at a court hearing in Los Angeles that the former federal prosecutor, Mathew Rosengart, will be permitted to take the place of Britney’s longtime court-appointed lawyer, Samuel D Ingham III.

He submitted his resignation earlier this month.

Britney is more than vocal on Instagram and usually receives a trail of supportive comments from her fans.

She has been particularly raw on her Instagram during her court battle and, over the weekend, shone a spotlight on her family, inclusive of her sister Jamie Lynn Spears.

She wasn’t shy to state that she doesn’t like that her sister showed up to an awards show and performed Britney’s songs, to remixes no less. She also honestly stated:

“My so-called support system hurt me deeply !!!! This conservatorship killed my dreams … so all I have is hope, and hope is the only thing in this world that is very hard to kill … yet people still try!!!!”

Many celebrities have supported Britney throughout this time, including Paris Hilton, who advocates for the new F.R.E.E Act.

Needless to say, F.R.E.E Britney!