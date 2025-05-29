Crypto Bro Downfall: Netflix’s ‘The Altruists’ Exposes Crypto’s Biggest Scandal

From the Obamas’ production house to your screen—greed, genius, and an $8 billion disaster. Buckle up.

Netflix is diving into the wild world of crypto with The Altruists, a gripping limited series produced by Barack and Michelle Obama’s Higher Ground Productions.

The show will chronicle the spectacular rise and fall of FTX and its founder, Sam Bankman-Fried, played by Masters of the Air star Anthony Boyle.

Julia Garner, fresh off her Emmy-winning turn in Ozark, takes on the role of Caroline Ellison, Bankman-Fried’s business partner and ex-girlfriend.

The series promises a high-stakes drama about “two hyper-smart, ambitious young idealists” who attempted to revolutionise finance—only to spiral into an $8 billion fraud scandal.

Behind the scenes, the project boasts serious talent, with The Imitation Game writer Graham Moore and The Underground Railroad producer Jacqueline Hoyt as co-showrunners, and The Circle director James Ponsoldt at the helm.

The FTX saga, which captivated the world with its mix of greed, idealism, and betrayal, is also spawning rival adaptations, including a Lena Dunham-penned film for Apple and a Russo brothers-backed series for Amazon.

With multiple documentaries already in play, The Altruists aims to be the definitive dramatisation of one of the biggest financial collapses in history—and another Netflix must-watch.