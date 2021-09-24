With ‘Adani’, New Fridge are fighting the good fight

Sydney three-piece New Fridge are making their feelings known in their latest single Adani – a blistering rebuke of the ‘profit at all costs’ mantra.

Unless you’ve been hiding under a sizeable rock, you would’ve heard about the mining corporation, Adani. No doubt you would have at least spotted the #StopAdani hashtag on your socials in the last few years.

Long story short: the company has designs on exploiting the Galilee Basin in Queensland, in an effort to create the biggest coal mine in Australia. There’s already a groundswell of support for the #StopAdani campaign, but New Fridge — a band with a pedigree of fighting to protect the environment — is adding their voice to the collective with a new track, simply titled Adani.

Kicking off with the chorus, “Adani, Adani, we don’t want your money,” the impact is immediate. Launching into the verse, a litany of sins is listed, ranging from environmental to economic devastation for the central west of Queensland and ultimately, for the world.

The vocal delivery is raw throughout, reflecting the urgency of the message, and the emotions that are attached to the issue. Yet New Fridge instinctively knows that the best way to convey a message — even as serious as this one — is via a catchy chorus. No doubt they’ll be inviting punters to sing along to Adani next time they’re on stage.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

For more information on #StopAdani, head over to the website.

Adani is out now. Stream it here.