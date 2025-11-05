New ‘Mummy’ Sequel with Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz in the Works

The iconic adventure duo is reuniting, with a fresh directorial vision from the team behind Ready or Not.

The sands of time are shifting back to a beloved adventure. Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz, the iconic duo who brought Rick O’Connell and Evelyn Carnahan to life, are reportedly in talks to reunite for a new sequel to The Mummy.

This long-awaited return follows the original 1999 blockbuster and its 2001 sequel, which charmed audiences with their perfect blend of action, humour, and supernatural horror.

The project is set to be helmed by the directorial team of Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett (Ready or Not, Scream), signalling a potential return to the franchise’s thrilling roots.

This news arrives as Fraser’s career enjoys a monumental resurgence following his Oscar win for The Whale.

For legions of fans, this reunion promises to unlock a treasure chest of nostalgia, offering a chance to rediscover the magic that made the original films a global phenomenon.