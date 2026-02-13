New Music Friday featuring Lykke Li, Teenage Joans and MEGA FÄUNA

Another week, another chance to dive into the depths of New Music Friday

The weekend is just around the corner and we’ve made it, friends! Before we clock off and crack a cold one, we’ve rounded up this week’s standout new releases from here and across the ditch.

Here’s whats spinning.

LYKKE LI – Lucky Again

Swedish pop icon Lykke Li enters her existential era with ‘Lucky Again,’ the first taste of her upcoming sixth album The Afterparty (May 8). Cascading disco strings, euphoric Max Richter sampling, and her signature emotive vocals turn heartbreak into maximalist pop bliss.

Li’s lyrics explore life’s cycles–love, loss, rebirth–while the production feels cinematic and liberating. Following live dates with Robyn and Wolf Alice, she’s set for Coachella this April.

TEENAGE JOANS – Bandits

Adelaide duo Teenage Joans mix punk grit with country flair on their 2026 single ‘Bandits.’ Hard-hitting drums and raw pop-punk vocals collide with twangy guitar riffs, telling a modern Bonnie-and-Clyde romance.

The track captures youthful rebellion and deep connection, a perfect glimpse into the band’s next chapter. By blending edgy storytelling with genre-bending energy, Teenage Joans continue to cement themselves as Australia’s standout purveyors of defiant, cinematic alt-pop punk.

LAST DINOSAURS – Wellnxss



Last Dinosaurs reclaim their 2015 album Wellness with Wellnxss, a full reimagining including five unreleased tracks. The re-recording lets the band regain control of their music while pushing their sound forward.

Sean Caskey calls it “the catalyst for the way we make music today,” combining nostalgia and innovation. Infectious indie hooks, shimmering guitars, and lyrical introspection make this a celebration of their journey and devotion to fans worldwide.

KISSCHASY – The Terrors Of Comfort



After a long hiatus, Kisschasy return with The Terrors Of Comfort, their first album since 2009. Across ten tracks, the Melbourne four-piece explore human emotion–mess, beauty, desire–through soaring choruses, charged riffs, and Darren Cordeux’s introspective lyrics.

Following the success of 2025 singles, the album balances nostalgia with reinvention, showcasing the band’s renewed creative vigor and proving that even after years apart, their knack for infectious, emotive alt-rock remains intact.

MEGA FÄUNA – softmore



Sydney’s MEGA FÄUNA kick off 2026 with ‘softmore,’ a vibrant testament to collaborative indie creativity. Featuring members of The Buoys, Sweetie, and Wiles, the five-piece channel fresh perspectives into engaging, Australiana-infused indie pop.

Singles like heartbeat capture the rhythmic pulse of life and human experience, blending primal energy with melodic hooks. The band’s mission – to connect musicians from outside typical circles – creates a unique sound, both inclusive and fiercely inventive.

DAMON ALBARN, GRIAN CHATTEN & KAE TEMPEST – Flags



From the forthcoming HELP(2) album, ‘Flags’ unites Damon Albarn, Grian Chatten, and Kae Tempest in a stirring reflection on youth and resilience. A piano-driven anthem, the track layers contributions from Johnny Marr, Adrian Utley, Femi Koleoso, and two choirs of children and celebrated musicians, delivering both sonic grandeur and purpose.

Part of War Child’s humanitarian initiative, the collaboration amplifies solidarity, creativity, and hope amid global crises, proving art can be activism.

CHET FAKER – A Love For Strangers



Chet Faker returns with A Love For Strangers, his first album since 2021’s Hotel Surrender. Nick Murphy revisits the restless exploration of his early work, blending electronic textures, intimate vocals, and reflective songwriting. Standouts like 1000 Ways probe desire and emotional elusiveness, while tracks such as ‘Remember Me’ and ‘The Thing About Nothing’ showcase collaborations across Berlin and New York.

The album balances vulnerability and grandeur, marking a confident new chapter in Faker’s career.