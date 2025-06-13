New Music Friday is here! Check out the very best from across AU/NZ

Another day, another single!

AU/NZ has popped off! We’re diving right into some of the best tracks and projects released this week.

Sonic Reducer – SQUEEZE

Sonic Reducer’s second EP, SQUEEZE, is out now—a blistering fusion of fury and vulnerability that cements their place in punk’s new wave. The record channels the raw energy of youth, blending defiance with catharsis, as the band tackles alienation and unrest with unrelenting passion. Paying homage to punk’s pioneers while carving their own path, SQUEEZE is a rallying cry for the unheard.

The band will also continue their SQUEEZE party series, curating diverse lineups across Naarm/Melbourne (June 21), Eora/Sydney (June 26), and Ngunnawal/Canberra (June 28). Don’t miss the chaos.

Yorke – unfinished business

Alt-pop force Yorke has released her defiantly confident EP Unfinished Business, marking a bold leap in her artistry. The 5-track project—crafted across four countries—blends shimmering pop (“i wanna hate you”), K-pop-inflected sass (“sorry in advance”), and cinematic urgency (“love on the run”), showcasing her razor-sharp lyricism and global appeal. With 43M+ streams and cosigns from TWICE to Lewis Capaldi, Yorke’s star rises further as she preps to support Indigo la End in Tokyo. “This EP is the beginning of my creative freedom,” she declares—a promise of even greater heights ahead.

The Sooks – Kickstarter

Western Sydney’s breakout surf-rockers The Sooks return with Kickstarter—a sun-soaked, introspective anthem that kicks off their sophomore EP era. Balancing their signature chaotic energy with newfound vulnerability, the track wrestles with self-doubt and the need for connection (“Hey, I wanna hold you so bad”). Produced by Jack Nigro (Skegss, DMA’S) and mastered by Darren Ziesing (Lime Cordiale), it’s a polished step forward for the band, whose 250K+ streams and festival slots (The Big Chill, supports for Press Club) signal rising momentum. Catch them live at Sydney’s Chippo Hotel (June 21) and on their East Coast tour.

Winter McQuinn – Walkin’ Through That Door

Naarm/Melbourne psych-folk artist Winter McQuinn announces Where Are We Now? (Sept 19), his third solo album, with the sun-drenched lead single Walkin’ Through That Door—featuring Feign Jima’s aching vocals and Dylan Young’s shimmering guitar. The ’70s-inspired track, accompanied by a DIY cabin-set video, blends soft-rock grooves with bittersweet lyricism about love and distraction. Recorded at McQuinn’s Northcote home studio, the collaborative album includes Hot Apple Band and Shelby De Fazio, exploring themes of aging and environmental anxiety. Limited recycled vinyl (200 copies) and merch are available for pre-order.

EDIE – Girl’s Girl

Boorloo/Perth’s alt-pop firebrand EDIE returns with Girl’s Girl, a defiant yet melancholic call to end internalised misogyny. Trading her usual fury for wounded resolve, the track pairs punchy basslines and drum loops with lyrics challenging women who enable patriarchal norms (“I’m one of the boys”). Following her WAM-nominated single Bleed and buzzy 2024 EP, EDIE continues to merge grunge grit with pop hooks—landing Triple J spins and Rolling Stone praise for her “unforgiving” anthems. “It’s exhausting,” she says of backstabbing stereotypes. “Real ‘girl’s girls’ lift each other up.” Stream the clapback anthem now!

Trip To Paris – Imposter Syndrome

Naarm/Melbourne pop-rock trio Trip To Paris unleash their raw new single Imposter Syndrome, blending punk energy with introspective lyrics about crippling self-doubt. Frontwoman Paris Bendistinto’s powerhouse vocals soar over snarling guitars and punchy drums, embodying the voice of inner criticism (“everyone’s performing, no one fits the mould”).

The track—equal parts cathartic and danceable—showcases their signature mix of emotional honesty and hook-driven rock. Following their breakout 2024 releases, the band will tour the anthem through August, proving even raucous riffs can confront vulnerability. Stream Imposter Syndrome now and catch them live!