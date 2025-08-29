New Music Friday featuring Crala Geneve, South Summit, and Fridayy

Another week, another chance to dive into the depths of New Music Friday

Another Friday comes to pass and the weekend awaits, we’ve made it friends!

Before we clock off and crack a cold one, we have got another week’s worth of amazing new music releases to share with you. Here’s what’s spinning.

Carla Geneve



Carla Geneve returns with reflective new single ‘Here, Look’, the second taste from her forthcoming third album Don’t Be Afraid. Piano-led and intimate, the track explores self-reflection and empathy, delving beneath surface-level conflict. Geneve’s lyrics reveal vulnerability, complexity, and honesty, cementing her place as one of Australia’s most compelling singer-songwriters.

GRXCE



NSW trio GRXCE deliver brooding, self-produced single ‘Second Guessing’, a raw exploration of cyclical heartbreak and personal patterns in love. Jamila Grace’s haunting vocals and arpeggiating bass weave vulnerability with empowerment, reflecting on lessons learned and the search for sincerity. GRXCE continue to grow fast, proving themselves as a live force and rising talent.

Fridayy



Genre-blending artist Fridayy drops introspective single ‘Below Zero’, a reflective and emotionally raw track capturing vulnerability over atmospheric production. A farewell to summer and a prelude to his European tour, the song showcases Fridayy’s melodic signature and emotive storytelling, hinting at the next chapter of his global musical journey.

South Summit



Perth five-piece South Summit soar with ‘TOP OF THE HILL’, a joyous anthem of self-acceptance and love for who you are. Produced with David Parkin and co-written with Marlon from Six60, the track radiates playful energy, readying the band for a high-octane festival season. Their video captures the group’s infectious, carefree spirit.

Malaika Mfalme



Folk-soul artist Malaika Mfalme returns with the deeply personal single ‘Berlin’, a reflection on grief, friendship, and liberation in anonymity. Recorded during a Berlin stint, it blends intricate guitar riffs with gang vocals, celebrating queer joy while exploring heartbreak. The track opens their forthcoming EP Unfurling, a poetic journey through chosen family and healing.

Sarah Nimmo



Sarah Nimmo’s new single ‘Night & Day’ captures the thrill of budding love, inspired by fleeting moments of chemistry and longing. Following debut solo single ‘Underground’, Nimmo blends tender storytelling with emotive vocals, cementing her transition from NIMMO frontwoman to solo artist. The track radiates intimacy, nostalgia, and pure, heartfelt affection.

Lake Crook Mouth



Sydney genre-bender Lake Crook Mouth unveils ‘Good Practice’, a reflective, creative spark captured after years of searching for his voice. Mixing punk, folk, and experimental textures, the track previews his debut album Here, Here & Finally Here, offering a raw glimpse into Lock Campbell’s evolving artistry and restless musical exploration.

Eiris



Western Sydney alt-pop artist Eiris releases debut single ‘Petrol Station’, a dark, cinematic exploration of heartbreak. With haunting production and immersive storytelling, the track channels memory, longing, and self-destruction through atmospheric soundscapes. Eiris’ globally-minded debut hints at a visually rich, emotionally resonant project blending electronic, experimental, and alt-pop influences.

Vanessa Jade



NSW alt-country/folk-pop artist Vanessa Jade shares deeply personal debut single ‘The More I Lie’, reflecting on late Audhd diagnosis and reclaiming creative identity. Recorded in Nashville, the track melds folk-pop storytelling with introspective lyricism. With a cinematic video by Thom Davies, it’s a poignant exploration of self-truth, neurodiversity, and artistic independence.

Sage & Aera

Husband-and-wife duo Sage & Aera release Love Undoubtedly Underlies Everything, a seven-year labor of love blending folk, acoustic, and experimental textures. Born from years of musical exploration and collaborative journeys, the album embodies intimacy, authenticity, and warmth. It’s an expansive, world-building collection where love and connection remain the unifying force.

For more new music check our our mixtape.