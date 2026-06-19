New Music Friday featuring DOBBY, Jem Cassar-Daley and Iluka

Another week, another chance to dive headfirst into the depths of New Music Friday.

Before you clock off and settle into the weekend, we’ve rounded up the best new Australian releases to land this week.

From rising stars to established favourites, here’s what we’re spinning right now.

DOBBY – ‘≠ (Free Your Mind)’



DOBBY continues the rollout for MARSHMALLOW with a track that swaps hustle culture for self-reflection. Thoughtful, uplifting and driven by a strong message, it finds the artist at his most open yet.

Jem Cassar-Daley – ‘Cool Girl’



Jem Cassar-Daley taps into the pressure of living up to other people’s expectations, turning a familiar experience into something deeply personal. Wrapped in her signature indie-pop warmth, it’s another reminder of her songwriting strength.

BOY SODA – SOULSTAR Deluxe



More than a collection of bonus tracks, SOULSTAR Deluxe feels like an expansion of the world BOY SODA built on his debut album. The new additions bring fresh perspectives while keeping the soul and confidence of the original intact.

ILUKA – ‘Woman Gone Mad (The Raging)’



ILUKA strips things back on this new take of ‘Woman Gone Mad’, giving the song’s emotional core even more room to breathe. Raw, powerful and unfiltered, it lands with real weight.

Body Type – ‘Sick Bag’



Body Type continue building momentum towards Tally with ‘Sick Bag’, a track that balances heartbreak, humour and a healthy amount of chaos. It’s messy in all the right ways.

The Buoys – ‘Kill You Back’



The Buoys return with a punchy new single that leans into the band’s love of big riffs and even bigger ideas. Equal parts chaotic and catchy, it captures the energy that’s made them such a live favourite.

Sonic Reducer – Living Room EP



Sonic Reducer soften the edges slightly on Living Room, embracing a more melodic approach without losing their punk DNA. The result is their most considered and emotionally resonant release yet.

Selve – Breaking Outta Heaven EP



Fresh off their landmark Abbey Road-recorded album, SELVE return with a companion EP that pushes their sound into new territory. Ambitious and adventurous, it further cements the band as one of Australia’s most distinctive voices.

Day Dreamers – ‘Wreckage’



Day Dreamers channel uncertainty and frustration into a soaring rock anthem that feels built for bigger stages. It’s an exciting first taste of the band’s next chapter.

Stella Dunai – ‘I Love You Too Eagerly’



Stella Dunai’s latest single embraces vulnerability in all its awkward, beautiful forms. Gentle and intimate, it captures the thrill and fear of falling for someone completely.

Noah Vernon – ‘All In Good Time’



Noah Vernon delivers a warm reminder that growth rarely happens on schedule. Earnest and uplifting, it’s the kind of track that arrives exactly when it needs to.

Check out Happy’s Mixtape for more new music.