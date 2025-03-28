New Music Friday: Aussie releases we are digging right now

Another week, another chance to dive into New Music Friday and discover the best Aussie artists have to offer

New Music Friday is here, and this week’s lineup is stacked with gems. From the ethereal world of Mess Esque to Dope Lemon’s sun-drenched swagger, there’s something for everyone.

Ready to dive in? Here’s your essential soundtrack for the week.

Mess Esque

Mess Esque are back with their third album, and it’s nothing short of transcendent. The duo of Helen Franzmann and Mick Turner expand their dreamlike folk sound into even richer textures, pulling in a full band of collaborators, including Bree van Reyk and Jim White (Dirty Three).

The lead singles ‘Take Me To Your Infinite Garden’ and ‘Let Me Know You’ hinted at the record’s ethereal power, and the full project delivers in spades. The album unfurls like a hypnotic fever dream, tangled in murmuring guitars and poetic lyricism. Catch them on their East Coast tour now.

Dope Lemon

Angus Stone’s Dope Lemon continues its golden streak with ‘Sugarcat,’ the third single from upcoming album Golden Wolf (out May 2). This is Dope Lemon at their grooviest – smooth, laidback, and dripping in cool. It arrives with a slick music video featuring a diamond heist and a high-stakes getaway.

“It’s a bit of fun,” Angus teases. Sonically, ‘Sugarcat’ leans into funk-driven rhythms and spaced-out vocals, carving out a new lane in Dope Lemon’s ever-expanding universe.

Stormy Lou

Stormy Lou are making waves with their debut EP, a six-track journey through indie rock bliss. The Adelaide trio—fronted by Mikaeli Stoker – blend raw lyricism with punchy guitars and a raucous live energy that’s earned them slots alongside The Rions, Beddy Rays, and The Buoys.

The EP is packed with anthems that hit hard and linger long after the last note fades. Having already stormed festival stages like WOMADelaide, they’re ready for a national takeover. Keep your eyes peeled.

Clive Casey

Melbourne’s Clive Casey crafts a sprawling sonic landscape on ‘Away,’ a standout from his latest album Pinche País. Inspired by his time in Australia’s rugged outback, the track weaves earthy folk melodies with introspective storytelling.

There’s a dust-worn nostalgia here, evoking images of endless horizons and long-forgotten road trips. Casey’s hushed vocals and intricate guitar work pull you deep into his world – an expansive, emotional terrain where every note tells a story.

Ruby Cannon

Ruby Cannon is quickly establishing herself as Melbourne’s next great storyteller. ‘Annabella’ is a swirling, surf-tinged indie rock track with echoes of The Velvet Underground and The Divinyls.

It’s dreamy, wistful, and packed with Cannon’s signature vintage charm. With a full band backing her, Ruby’s sound is bigger than ever – expect woozy guitar licks, hypnotic melodies, and lyrics that stay with you. This one’s got “instant classic” written all over it.

Mia Savannah

Mia Savannah just dropped her most infectious single yet. ‘GHOST’ is a shimmering alt-pop anthem about being left on read, driven by an irresistible chorus and haunting synth textures.

Produced by Galaxy Music, the track cements Mia’s reputation for crafting pop that feels both intimate and massive. It’s the kind of song that lingers – equal parts confessional and cathartic. If you’ve ever felt ghosted, Mia’s got your back.

Teina

Perth’s Teina delivers a heart-wrenching tribute to lost loved ones on ‘FMY.’ A stunning blend of indie guitar-pop and soul-baring hip-hop, the track is as warm as it is devastating. “This song came together over months,” Teina shares. “I started writing it after a friend passed, then finished it after losing another loved one.”

The result is deeply personal yet universally resonant – stripped-back production lets every word hit like a gut punch. A must-listen for fans of emotive, genre-blending songwriting.

Mirror Mirror

Gold Coast’s Mirror Mirror – led by Ondre Davis – turns up the heat with their lushest track yet. ‘Time Won’t Wait’ is a groove-heavy fusion of vintage rock and neo-soul, complete with a full horn section and velvety piano flourishes.

It’s their most ambitious production to date, co-produced by Sydney’s retro-pop maestro KESMAR. Clocking in at an epic eight minutes in its full form, the radio edit still packs a punch – sophisticated yet endlessly listenable, it’s made for balmy nights and slow dances.

Kraak & Smaak x Butter Bath

Dutch electronic trio Kraak & Smaak team up with Sydney’s Butter Bath for a sizzling nu-disco gem. ‘Heat’ radiates effortless cool, combining smooth jazz-funk textures with Toby Anagnostis’ (Butter Bath) soft-focus vocals. The collab almost didn’t happen—Toby sent over a rough sketch of ‘Heat’ as a last-minute addition, and Kraak & Smaak instantly knew they had something special.

The final product is pure magic: deep grooves, lush synths, and a bassline that won’t quit. If you need a new summer soundtrack, this is it.

That’s your New Music Friday lineup—press play and turn it up!