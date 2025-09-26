New Music Friday featuring Harper Finn, Carla Geneve, and Fool Neslon

Before we clock off and crack a cold one, we have got another week’s worth of amazing new music releases to share with you. Here’s what’s spinning.

Harper Finn – Satellite

New Zealand indie-pop prodigy Harper Finn returns with the shimmering ‘Satellite,’ a tender ode to love stretched across distance. With drifting melodies and steady rhythms, the track glows like a signal sent from afar, perfectly setting the tone for his debut album Silo Park, arriving October 31.

Carla Geneve – Ashamed

Multi-award-winning songwriter Carla Geneve slows it down with ‘Ashamed,’ a piano-driven, introspective track from her forthcoming album Don’t Be Afraid (Oct 17). Stripped-back yet subtly hopeful, the song wrestles with shame and growth, blending intimacy and understated optimism over gentle drums and reflective, heartfelt lyrics.

Fool Nelson – Big Shot

WA indie rock trio Fool Nelson deliver their punchiest anthem yet with ‘Big Shot.’ Blistering riffs, rollicking choruses, and raw lyricism showcase the band’s urgency and heart. Announcing their third EP Bad Dreams, this track is a rousing reminder to stay grounded and celebrate the people who keep us real.

Salarymen – If You Want Me

Sydney duo Salarymen close out the buildup to their debut album Take It Or Leave It (Oct 31) with the exquisite psych-pop ballad ‘If You Want Me.’ Layered harmonies and vintage-inspired sensibilities capture the ache of lost love, echoing Beach House and Arcade Fire while exploring the emotional complexity of parting ways.

Chuck Sics – I’ve Been Thinking

Sydney multi-instrumentalist Chuck Sics returns with ‘I’ve Been Thinking,’ an immersive indie anthem for procrastinators and introverts. Self-produced and hypnotic, the track blends Tame Impala-inspired psychedelia with raw, relatable lyricism, capturing the tension between living life and overthinking every step. Third single from his debut EP Slipstream.

Atlas Franklin Alexander – Dolphins

Tasmanian psych-pop artist Atlas Franklin Alexander unveils ‘Dolphins,’ a dreamy, cinematic single exploring memory and misremembering. DIY-produced in his home studio, the track channels Massive Attack, Radiohead, and Brian Eno, capturing that eerie sensation of knowing someone longer than time allows. Launch shows follow in October across Newcastle, Sydney, Melbourne, and Wollongong.

Frank On Tap – At Sixes and Sevens

Auckland alternative rock four-piece Frank On Tap burst into the Aotearoa music scene with authentic, emotive songs and high-energy live shows. Their debut album At Sixes and Sevens (Oct 26) is a hopeful, reflective journey through self-improvement, embracing struggle, and finding beauty in life’s chaos. Catch them on tour across Australia this October/November with No Cigar.

C.O.F.F.I.N – Piss~Up

Seven years in the making, C.O.F.F.I.N revisit their seminal album Piss~Up, a raw exploration of grief, violence, and Australian archetypes. Recorded in Jason Whalley’s Pet Food Factory 2.0, the record’s standout tracks—White Dog, Locals Only, Between The Flags—showcase the band’s growing skill in crafting reflective, provocative indie-punk narratives.

Ardon England – FAMOUS

Queer Māori trailblazer Ardon England kicks off his sophomore EP with ‘FAMOUS,’ a playful critique of viral fame. Produced with Kez Emm, the track combines gritty club basslines with cheeky lyricism, championing the visibility of queer Māori artists in Australia’s electronic scene while delivering a tongue-in-cheek celebration of self-delusion and confidence.

Eiris – Dead-End St.

Sydney dark-pop artist Eiris follows her explosive debut Petrol Station with ‘Dead-End St.’ A haunting, cinematic single, it captures heartbreak in stillness, exploring unrequited love with immersive alt-pop textures. Drawing from global production influences, Eiris continues crafting emotionally charged, visually driven worlds, blending memory, longing, and release into her striking sonic universe.

Stay tuned for more new music via Happys Mixtape.