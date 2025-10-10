New Music Friday featuring These New South whales, GRXCE and Tom Scott

Another week, another chance to dive into the depths of New Music Friday

Another Friday comes to pass and the weekend awaits, we’ve made it friends!

Before we clock off and crack a cold one, we have got another week’s worth of amazing new music releases to share with you. Here’s what’s spinning.

GRXCE – sabbatical

Eora’s GRXCE shed their indie-pop skin and step boldly into the haze with ‘sabbatical’. Leaning into the shoegaze edge hinted at on ‘shirt song’, the trio delivers a breakup anthem that’s equal parts bruised and cathartic.

Laced with glitchy drums and Jamila Grace’s aching vocals, it’s a stunning portrait of heartbreak, self-realisation, and emotional grit.

These New South Whales – MISS HER

Raw emotion meets classic TNSW energy on ‘MISS HER’. Bright riffs and powerhouse vocals give way to meditations on love, loss, and the fragility of life.

With its bittersweet hooks and charged-up outro, this latest cut from GODSPEED proves the band can deliver heartfelt indie without losing their DIY punch.

Best Boys – Pull Up

Vermont duo Best Boys invite you into their cinematic, slow-burning world with ‘Pull Up’. Lifted from their new EP Ride Out, the track drifts between warmth and melancholy, grounded by Joe Rittling’s striking vocals.

It’s honest, transportive indie for late nights and long drives– like memory set to melody.

Tom Scott – ANITYA

Tom Scott’s first solo album, ANITYA, is a shape-shifting masterpiece. Fusing ambient R&B, jazz, and dream pop, it’s the sound of an artist expanding his creative universe.

Backed by a stellar cast of musicians, Scott’s sharp storytelling and fearless experimentation mark a thrilling new chapter in Aotearoa hip-hop.

Bic Runga – It’s Like Summertime

Bic Runga returns with ‘It’s Like Summertime’, a golden slice of nostalgia wrapped in comfort and hope. Co-produced with partner Kody Nielson, the track radiates warmth with its tender harmonies and breezy instrumentation.

It’s a song for anyone craving familiarity, love, and the glow of simpler days.

Day Dreamers – y2k

Melbourne’s Day Dreamers turn chaos into catharsis with ‘y2k’. Punchy and apocalyptic, it captures the modern doomscroll feeling – where every headline feels like the end of the world.

Between gritty guitars and anthemic hooks, the band finds beauty in panic, choosing defiance over despair.

The Belair Lip Bombs – Back of My Hand

‘Back of My Hand’ bursts with the euphoric rush of falling hard and fast. A longtime live favourite, it channels the band’s Pixies-meets-Nirvana tension into pure indie gold.

Ahead of their album Again, The Belair Lip Bombs prove they can make love’s madness feel like a glorious explosion.

KYARNA – My Brother’s Name

Yuin Nation storyteller KYARNA continues to mesmerise with ‘My Brother’s Name’. Rooted in country-folk and Americana, it’s a stirring reflection on family and memory, carried by her timeless voice.

Poetic, heartfelt, and deeply human, it’s another sign she’s fast becoming one of Australia’s most moving songwriters.

alayna – Softly

Aotearoa’s alayna delivers a stunning ode to female friendship with ‘Softly.’ Produced by Oak Felder, the track shimmers with cicada ambience and tender harmonies, celebrating the quiet love that holds us through every storm.

It’s a glowing preview of her upcoming album Set Her Free – intimate, luminous, and profoundly healing.

Moana – Closure

Moana dives deep into emotional grey zones with ‘Closure’. Catchy and confessional, the track unpacks the messiness of situationships—those blurred lines between love and avoidance.

With soulful vocals and dynamic pop production, it’s both a breakup anthem and a sigh of release from the chaos of modern romance.

Isabel Rumble – Digesting History

Isabel Rumble’s ‘Digesting History’ is quietly powerful—an indie-folk meditation on womanhood, truth, and reclaiming your voice. Her hushed delivery feels like a conversation with the soul, reflecting the core of her forthcoming album Hold Everything Lightly.

Gentle yet unflinching, it’s the kind of song that lingers long after silence.

ALEIA – Public Humiliation

ALEIA bares it all on ‘Public Humiliation’, turning heartbreak into luminous alt-pop catharsis. Produced by Dylan Ollivierre, the Boorloo artist captures the sting of modern dating with poetic precision.

Vulnerable yet empowering, it’s a standout title track from her forthcoming EP – proof that even shame can shimmer when sung honestly.

Sarah Hamze – Breathe Again

At just 18, Sarah Hamze delivers with fearless emotional honesty on ‘Breathe Again’. Romanticising a toxic love that felt like oxygen, she sings of heartbreak’s addictive pull.

With cinematic pop production and raw vulnerability, the Lebanese-Australian newcomer cements herself as one to watch ahead of her debut EP Casual Relationships.

Stay tuned to more new music with Happy’s Mixtape.