On our radar this week, 15 bands making noise across the independent music scene

On our radar this week: a stacked lineup of emerging artists putting in the hours and making it count.

This week’s New Music Radar pulls together a stacked mix of indie artists from here, across the ditch, and well beyond, all doing their own thing (and doing it well).

From DIY bedroom pop to dreamy surf, it’s a reminder that the most interesting music right now is happening at ground level — track by track.

Dive in and get familiar.

Saturns Angel



Sydney’s Saturns Angel arrive with a clear sense of direction on ‘RAPTURE’, pairing art-rock leanings with a tight, hypnotic sound.

The track explores cyclical desire without overcomplicating things, it’s focused, deliberate, and signals a band with a defined creative approach.

Quiet as a Mouse

Brisbane’s Quiet as a Mouse are leaning into melody with ‘Miss Melody’ and ‘French Bullet Blues’.

Warm, nostalgic, and instantly catchy — these tracks show a band tightening their indie-pop sound with confidence.

BUTTERED



Gold Coast trio BUTTERED keep it easy on ‘fat heart’.

Laid-back indie groove, relaxed vocals, and a stripped-back feel – simple, unfussy, and working exactly as intended.

Zazou Wave



Zazou Wave continue refining their cross-cultural sound on Le Temps, blending French and Brazilian influences into rhythm-driven indie-pop.

Textured, collaborative, and focused on feel over excess.

Grace Honeywell



Grace Honeywell’s ‘Time Finds A Way’ is stripped-back folk-Americana built on piano and steady vocals.

A reflective track that keeps things simple and lets the songwriting lead.

Serpentine



Melbourne’s Serpentine dive into darker alt-pop on VANTABLACK.

Moody, cohesive, and tightly produced – a release built on atmosphere and control.

Loren



Loren blurs the lines between noise, blues, jazz, and hip-hop.

Raw, direct, and unfiltered — this is music driven by instinct and lived experience rather than genre rules.

<a href="https://blsbandmusic.bandcamp.com/track/goodbye-georgia">Goodbye Georgia by Baby Lee Simms</a>

Liv Cartledge



Liv Cartledge brings grounded storytelling to ‘Time Sick’.

Folk-rock at its core, with a voice and narrative that feel lived-in and honest.

UPHORIA



UPHORIA’s ‘Don’t Wanna Catch Your Disease’ hits with high-energy pop-rock and big hooks.

Confident, catchy, and straight to the point.

Desperately Seeking Suki



Desperately Seeking Suki’s ‘Suki’ is a cross-continental indie-pop collaboration.

Polished, melodic, and built with a clear sense of structure and intent.

Kat Madleine



Kat Madleine strips it right back on ‘Falling back in love’.

Acoustic, intimate, and vocal-driven — a quiet, personal take on long-term connection.

Matters



Matters’ ‘dear mumma’ keeps things grounded and personal.

Hip-hop storytelling at its core, delivered with honesty and a conversational flow.

SPLASH (Feat. Ozai)



‘SPLASH’ brings a playful, back-and-forth energy with Ozai in the mix.

Loose, collaborative, and built on chemistry rather than overthinking.

ŽIVA



ŽIVA’s ŽIIVA leans into darkwave and club textures with a tight, consistent electronic sound.

Bilingual, atmospheric, and rhythm-focused from start to finish.

Arjun C



Arjun C’s ‘Common People’ taps into synth-pop and indie influences with a clean, melodic approach.

Controlled, reflective, and easy to lock into.