On our radar this week, 15 bands making noise across the independent music scene

On our radar this week: a stacked lineup of emerging artists putting in the hours and making it count.
This week’s New Music Radar pulls together a stacked mix of indie artists from here, across the ditch, and well beyond, all doing their own thing (and doing it well).
From DIY bedroom pop to dreamy surf, it’s a reminder that the most interesting music right now is happening at ground level — track by track.
Dive in and get familiar.
Saturns Angel
Sydney’s Saturns Angel arrive with a clear sense of direction on ‘RAPTURE’, pairing art-rock leanings with a tight, hypnotic sound.
The track explores cyclical desire without overcomplicating things, it’s focused, deliberate, and signals a band with a defined creative approach.
Quiet as a Mouse
Brisbane’s Quiet as a Mouse are leaning into melody with ‘Miss Melody’ and ‘French Bullet Blues’.
Warm, nostalgic, and instantly catchy — these tracks show a band tightening their indie-pop sound with confidence.
BUTTERED
Gold Coast trio BUTTERED keep it easy on ‘fat heart’.
Laid-back indie groove, relaxed vocals, and a stripped-back feel – simple, unfussy, and working exactly as intended.
Zazou Wave
Zazou Wave continue refining their cross-cultural sound on Le Temps, blending French and Brazilian influences into rhythm-driven indie-pop.
Textured, collaborative, and focused on feel over excess.
Grace Honeywell
Grace Honeywell’s ‘Time Finds A Way’ is stripped-back folk-Americana built on piano and steady vocals.
A reflective track that keeps things simple and lets the songwriting lead.
Serpentine
Melbourne’s Serpentine dive into darker alt-pop on VANTABLACK.
Moody, cohesive, and tightly produced – a release built on atmosphere and control.
Loren
Loren blurs the lines between noise, blues, jazz, and hip-hop.
Raw, direct, and unfiltered — this is music driven by instinct and lived experience rather than genre rules.
Liv Cartledge
Liv Cartledge brings grounded storytelling to ‘Time Sick’.
Folk-rock at its core, with a voice and narrative that feel lived-in and honest.
UPHORIA
UPHORIA’s ‘Don’t Wanna Catch Your Disease’ hits with high-energy pop-rock and big hooks.
Confident, catchy, and straight to the point.
Desperately Seeking Suki
Desperately Seeking Suki’s ‘Suki’ is a cross-continental indie-pop collaboration.
Polished, melodic, and built with a clear sense of structure and intent.
Kat Madleine
Kat Madleine strips it right back on ‘Falling back in love’.
Acoustic, intimate, and vocal-driven — a quiet, personal take on long-term connection.
Matters
Matters’ ‘dear mumma’ keeps things grounded and personal.
Hip-hop storytelling at its core, delivered with honesty and a conversational flow.
SPLASH (Feat. Ozai)
‘SPLASH’ brings a playful, back-and-forth energy with Ozai in the mix.
Loose, collaborative, and built on chemistry rather than overthinking.
ŽIVA
ŽIVA’s ŽIIVA leans into darkwave and club textures with a tight, consistent electronic sound.
Bilingual, atmospheric, and rhythm-focused from start to finish.
Arjun C
Arjun C’s ‘Common People’ taps into synth-pop and indie influences with a clean, melodic approach.
Controlled, reflective, and easy to lock into.