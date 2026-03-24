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Music

On our radar this week, 15 bands making noise across the independent music scene

TM

by Tammy Moir

Saturns Angels

Saturns Angels

TM

by Tammy Moir

On our radar this week: a stacked lineup of emerging artists putting in the hours and making it count.

This week’s New Music Radar pulls together a stacked mix of indie artists from here, across the ditch, and well beyond, all doing their own thing (and doing it well).

From DIY bedroom pop to dreamy surf, it’s a reminder that the most interesting music right now is happening at ground level — track by track.

quiet as a mouse band
Quiet As A Mouse

Dive in and get familiar.

Saturns Angel

Sydney’s Saturns Angel arrive with a clear sense of direction on ‘RAPTURE’, pairing art-rock leanings with a tight, hypnotic sound.

The track explores cyclical desire without overcomplicating things, it’s focused, deliberate, and signals a band with a defined creative approach.

Quiet as a Mouse

Brisbane’s Quiet as a Mouse are leaning into melody with ‘Miss Melody’ and ‘French Bullet Blues’.

Warm, nostalgic, and instantly catchy — these tracks show a band tightening their indie-pop sound with confidence.

BUTTERED

Gold Coast trio BUTTERED keep it easy on ‘fat heart’.

Laid-back indie groove, relaxed vocals, and a stripped-back feel – simple, unfussy, and working exactly as intended.

Zazou Wave

 Zazou Wave continue refining their cross-cultural sound on Le Temps, blending French and Brazilian influences into rhythm-driven indie-pop.

Textured, collaborative, and focused on feel over excess.

Grace Honeywell

 Grace Honeywell’s ‘Time Finds A Way’ is stripped-back folk-Americana built on piano and steady vocals.

A reflective track that keeps things simple and lets the songwriting lead.

Serpentine

Melbourne’s Serpentine dive into darker alt-pop on VANTABLACK.

Moody, cohesive, and tightly produced – a release built on atmosphere and control.

Loren

Loren blurs the lines between noise, blues, jazz, and hip-hop.

Raw, direct, and unfiltered — this is music driven by instinct and lived experience rather than genre rules.

Liv Cartledge

Liv Cartledge brings grounded storytelling to ‘Time Sick’.

Folk-rock at its core, with a voice and narrative that feel lived-in and honest.

UPHORIA

UPHORIA’s ‘Don’t Wanna Catch Your Disease’ hits with high-energy pop-rock and big hooks.

Confident, catchy, and straight to the point.

Desperately Seeking Suki

Desperately Seeking Suki’s ‘Suki’ is a cross-continental indie-pop collaboration.

Polished, melodic, and built with a clear sense of structure and intent.

Kat Madleine

Kat Madleine strips it right back on ‘Falling back in love’.

Acoustic, intimate, and vocal-driven — a quiet, personal take on long-term connection.

Matters

 Matters’ ‘dear mumma’ keeps things grounded and personal.

Hip-hop storytelling at its core, delivered with honesty and a conversational flow.

SPLASH (Feat. Ozai)

‘SPLASH’ brings a playful, back-and-forth energy with Ozai in the mix.

Loose, collaborative, and built on chemistry rather than overthinking.

ŽIVA

 ŽIVA’s ŽIIVA leans into darkwave and club textures with a tight, consistent electronic sound.

Bilingual, atmospheric, and rhythm-focused from start to finish.

Arjun C

Arjun C’s ‘Common People’ taps into synth-pop and indie influences with a clean, melodic approach.

Controlled, reflective, and easy to lock into.

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