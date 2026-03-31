On our radar this week, 7 bands making noise across the independent music scene

On our radar this week: a stacked lineup of emerging artists putting in the hours and making it count.

This week’s New Music Radar pulls together a stacked mix of emerging indie artists from here, across the ditch, and well beyond, all doing their own thing (and doing it well).

From DIY jangly indie rock, to spoken word soul, it’s a reminder that the most interesting music right now is happening at ground level — track by track.

Praise Mangena

Praise Mangena’s debut lands somewhere between spoken word and R&B, pairing poetry with soft strings and keys. Based on Kaurna Country, she’s gaining attention for live shows that incorporate movement and music.

There’s a calm, steady delivery to her work that feels intentional, with a focus on emotional clarity over excess.

Giuliana May

Giuliana May approaches alt-pop with a broader conceptual lens, blending orchestral elements with DIY production. Her debut ‘Who am I?’ explores identity through a cinematic, layered sound.

The project operates as a collaborative creative hub, but remains focused in delivery, with a clear interest in bridging music, visuals and narrative.

Benjamin Bones

Working solo under the Benjamin Bones moniker, Benjamin Lancaster embodies the DIY spirit in its purest form. Every note on his forthcoming album Wide Bay Jesus is written, recorded and produced by his own hand, extending a lineage built across projects like Suicide Swans and Mt Morning.

The latest single leans into jangly indie rock textures, peppered with piano flourishes and scrappy charm. It’s intimate but widescreen, a one-person project that somehow still feels like a full band.

Internet Romance

Internet Romance pull from post-punk, new wave and classic rock, landing on a sound that feels familiar but sharp. The Naarm/Melbourne band balance grit with melody, led by a strong vocal presence.

Their tracks move with purpose, keeping things tight and dynamic without overreaching into something overly polished or predictable.

Zeyavela

Zeyavela’s debut album Beyond The Crimson Veil moves across heavy rock, psychedelia and darker alt textures. Based in Indonesia, the band lean into contrast — shifting between controlled melody and more chaotic moments.

There are clear influences of Faith No More and Soundgarden in the mix, but the execution feels considered, with themes of conflict and change driving the record forward.

Medusa’s Wake

Sydney’s Medusa’s Wake had us at Celtic folk-punk. Blending traditional Irish instrumentation with punk energy, they deliver a sound built for both festival fields and packed pub floors. Mandolin, accordion and whistle collide with driving rhythms and rich harmonies, while their storytelling leans into heritage, resilience and working-class life.

With over a decade together, their live show is tight, dynamic and deeply communal — the kind of band that turns a set into a shared experience.

Magdalia

Magdalia’s debut EP balances high-energy tracks with slower, more reflective moments. ‘Left for Dead’ leans into fast-paced, conceptual storytelling, while ‘All Those Scars’ shifts toward a more restrained, emotional tone.

Working with producer Seetali Mack, the release focuses on identity and change without overcomplicating its core ideas.