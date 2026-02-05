New Music Friday featuring Royal Ratbags, Karnivool, and Dera Meelan

Another week, another chance to dive into the depths of New Music Friday

The weekend is just around the corner and we’ve made it, friends! Before we clock off and crack a cold one, we’ve rounded up this week’s standout new releases from here and across the ditch. Here’s whats spinning.

Karnivool – In Verses

Thirteen years after Asymmetry, the Perth progressive titans return with a masterclass in atmospheric rock. Produced by Forrester Savell, the album balances complex, polyrhythmic heavy hitters like ‘Drone’ with the melodic yearning of ‘Aozora.’

It’s a dense, 63-minute odyssey that proves the band’s technical prowess remains unmatched in the local scene.

Royal Ratbags – Hesitation

The Northern Rivers all-female force returns with a sharp, self-aware punk cut born from “awkward dance floors.” Influenced by the raw spirit of Bikini Kill, the track features pulsing rhythms and a signature “wall-of-sound” energy.

Released alongside a punchy new music video, this single also heralds the announcement of their debut EP, Supermarket Woman, arriving March 27.

Joji – Piss in the Wind

The Japanese-Australian visionary moves away from 88rising with his most experimental project yet. Blending his signature lo-fi R&B with “gritty western” textures and dark wit, the album features standout collaborations with Giveon and Don Toliver.

It’s a raw, self-produced journey that successfully bridges his melancholic past with a bolder, independent future.

YNG Martyr – SINCE YOU BEEN GONE

The Canberra-born rapper and global streaming force has officially released his high-octane rework of the 2004 Kelly Clarkson classic. Created in LA with longtime collaborator REYKO!, the track transforms the pop-rock anthem into a bass-heavy, “metallic” rage track.

YNG describes it as an ego-driven anthem for “cutting toxic people out and winning again.” It’s a sub-loaded teaser for his highly anticipated upcoming album, CHALANT.

Dera Meelan – OMG (feat. deadforest)

‘OMG’ is a high-octane heater that proves why Dera Meelan and deadforest are the South Pacific’s most formidable duo. Meelan’s “NZG” production trades London’s chill for humid South Auckland bass, while deadforest’s razor-sharp flow cements this as a high-vibration victory lap for the SWIDT-affiliated legends.

Absolute club-ready energy.

Matt Corby – Live From Sydney ABC NYE 2025

Surprise-released today, this live EP captures Corby’s mesmerizing performance at the Sydney Opera House from just a few weeks ago.

It features fan favorites like ‘Brother’ and ‘Resolution,’ alongside a soul-stirring cover of INXS’s ‘Never Tear Us Apart’ – a performance dedicated to the victims of the Bondi tragedy.

Local the Neighbours – Hard

Melbourne artist Local the Neighbour (aka David Quested) has dropped ‘Hard,’ a shimmering indie-rock heater. The jazz-drummer-turned-indie-connoisseur explores the grind of the music life, balancing soaring melodies with the heavy nostalgia of home.

It’s a vulnerable, DIY masterclass in “chasing the dream” without losing your soul.

Katy Steele – Perfect Day

The Little Birdy frontwoman has unveiled a raw, minimal reimagining of Lou Reed’s classic ‘Perfect Day.’ This serves as the first taste of her upcoming undressed EP (slated for April).

Steele also announced a national “undressed” tour for April and May, promising intimate, pared-back performances in rooms like Sydney’s Mary’s Underground and Melbourne’s Northcote Social Club.

I, Doris – Superduperdoris

The “menopausecore” sheroes and LOUD WOMEN house band have finally released their thunderous theme tune on Bandcamp Friday. A rebel-rousing anthem built on handclaps and the “Pledge of Doris” (a vow to be kind and avoid voting for fascists), the release is a stand against streaming giants.

To celebrate, they’ve even released hand-screen-printed tea towels featuring the pledge.

Jack Harlon & the Dead Crows – Inexorable Opposites

Melbourne’s “psych-outlaws” deliver a dusty, cinematic fourth album that feels like a fever dream in the Outback. Moving beyond standard stoner-rock, the record incorporates haunting Western guitars and heavy, doom-laden riffs.

Vocalist Tim Coutts-Smith draws on his background in mental health to weave deeply personal, emotive narratives through the heavy fuzz.

Dallas Frasca & Sarah McLeod – Til It’s Gone

Two of Australia’s most formidable rock voices join forces for this gritty, blues-infused anthem. Recorded in DIY home studios, the track serves as a “dystopian siren song” calling for climate action.

Their raspy, powerful harmonies roar over stomping beats, launching a national “Green Electric Tour” focused on sustainable touring practices.