New Music Friday featuring Cooee and Tomorrow’s Forecast

This week’s new releases are a bit of a mixed bag — in the best way

You’ve got electro-pop tantrums, dreamy spoken-word collabs, slow-burn love letters, and some seriously deep grooves out of Guinea and Coburg.

Whether you’re in your feels, in your rage era, or just trying to get through the week with a decent playlist, here’s what’s landed.

Cooee – Sacred Women’s Ways

This debut track from Cooee — a new collab between poet Kirli Saunders and producer Mark Harding — is gentle but powerful. Built off one of Kirli’s poems and featuring a choir of First Nations women from Shoalhaven, it’s a track that sits somewhere between driving song and ceremonial offering. The kind of song that makes you stop what you’re doing and just…listen.

Tomorrow’s Forecast – Speaking Terms (EP)

Brisbane’s Tomorrow’s Forecast just dropped Speaking Terms, a six-track dive into heartbreak, confusion, and the chaotic weirdness of post-breakup life. Think fuzzy guitars, shout-along choruses, and sharp, emotional lyrics. Produced by Emily Hopley and made exclusively with female and gender-diverse creatives, the EP mixes garage-rock energy with genuine vulnerability. It’s funny, sad, messy — kind of like dating.

BENEE – Off The Rails

BENEE is back and she’s loud about it. Off The Rails is chaotic, shouty, genre-blurry pop that channels pure frustration with a shiny finish. Made alongside an all-women production team, it’s got big energy — kind of like yelling into a mirror but make it a dance track.

POLLY – B.I.T.E ME

POLLY is mad, and it sounds excellent. Her new single B.I.T.E ME is pop with bite — catchy, glossy, and dripping with petty vengeance in the best way. Think Dua Lipa meets scream therapy. There’s an EP on the way too (Daddy Issues lands July 18), so consider this your warning shot.

HOLLY – Something Sexy

HOLLY steps out solo with Something Sexy — a slick, sultry track that leans into mystery and desire. It’s playful, a bit dark around the edges, and gives strong late-night energy. If you’re into BANKS, FKA twigs, or that early-The Weeknd kinda mood, this one’s worth a spin.

Mandeng Groove – Conakry (Album)

This one’s for the groove heads. Mandeng Groove’s debut album Conakry was recorded in Guinea and Melbourne and it shows — full of kora, jazz, funk and percussion that just keeps moving. It’s rooted in deep tradition but feels totally fresh. Stick it on and let it take you somewhere warmer.

Cana Nongkhlaw – Hynñiew Trep

A thoughtful, genre-blurring track from Cana Nongkhlaw that blends traditional Khasi storytelling with free-form jazz and experimental soundscapes. Hynñiew Trep is deeply personal and feels more like a ceremony than a single. It’s a slow, expressive piece that rewards a close listen.

That’s the wrap — go queue it up, hit shuffle, and see what sticks.