All you need to know about the UK’s new 20-year wait for settlement

A breakdown of the UK government’s proposed overhaul to settlement rules, including the controversial 20-year wait facing some migrants

The UK government has dropped another hefty update to its immigration rules, one that could see some legally-resident migrants waiting up to 20 years before they can settle for good.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood unveiled the overhaul this week, pitching it as a shift toward an “earned settlement” model.

Here’s the breakdown.

What’s actually changing?

Right now, most migrants can get Indefinite Leave to Remain (ILR) after five years. Under the new plan, the standard wait jumps to 10 years, with extra criteria that can stretch that out, or in a few cases, speed it up.

The big one:

Those reliant on benefits for more than 12 months could face a 20-year wait, the longest in Europe.

Health and social care workers on post-Brexit visas: 15 years instead of five.

Benefits for under 12 months: 15-year wait.

Mahmood’s pitch? Settling in the UK is “not a right but a privilege,” and should be earned through contribution, integration, and good character.

Fast-tracks and exceptions

Not everyone’s stuck on the long road.

NHS doctors and nurses keep a five-year route.

High earners, innovators and the “brightest and best” could be fast-tracked in three years.

Existing protections stay in place for domestic abuse survivors, bereaved partners, and resettled refugees.

Family members don’t automatically get status anymore, older dependants may need to apply separately.

Why now?

Net migration added 2.6 million people to the UK population between 2021 and 2024, and settlement grants are forecast to surge to 1.6 million between 2026 and 2030. The government says the system needs new brakes; critics say it’s a drastic overcorrection.

Political reaction

The Conservatives called Labour’s move a photocopy of policies they’d already pushed, while urging a hard migration cap. Reform UK didn’t respond in the Commons, though the party previously vowed to scrap ILR entirely.

Who’s sounding the alarm?

Unions and migrant advocates say the changes hit the very workers who kept essential services afloat during Covid.

UNISON warned the plans could be “devastating,” especially for the care workers, support staff and nursing assistants who underpin overstretched social services.

When does this all kick in?

After a consultation wraps on 12 February, the government plans to roll out the new rules from spring 2026, part of a broader immigration overhaul that also includes turning permanent refugee status into temporary, reviewable visas.