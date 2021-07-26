Want to work alongside Happy Mag’s team? We’re hiring a new writing intern and it could be you!

Happy Mag are looking for new writing interns to join our team. Please note due to the current COVID-19 restrictions this role will initially be remote, but applicants will be expected to work from our Sydney office when restrictions are listed.

We are looking for writers and music lovers to join our team of contributors once a week in our Newtown based studio. So if you’re gifted with a pen (or keyboard) and you’re always plugged in, with a passion for Aussie music, arts and culture then we’d love to hear from you!

The experience could be accredited with relevant media and journalism qualifications, and a letter of reference can be provided.

The role is initially unpaid, however as we expand our editorial output we hope to develop a full time in-house role for the right candidate. We wouldn’t expect any work-related or out-of-pocket costs to arise, however these would of course be covered if necessary.

Some skills and specifications that would be highly regarded include:

Experience in a writing role in the arts, publishing or entertainment industry

Knowledge of the music and arts scene in Sydney and beyond

Excellent verbal communication skills

Excellent written skills including editing, spelling, and grammar

Excellent organisational and interpersonal skills

The job specification looks something like this:

Researching relevant and interesting news stories

Write highly compelling articles to strict deadlines

Develop high-quality features and conduct compelling interviews

To apply, email [email protected] with your CV and cover letter. We look forward to hearing from you!