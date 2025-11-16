Jack White, Post Malone Set for NFL Thanksgiving Halftime

Eminem’s new Lions partnership kicks off with a hometown hero as part of a star-powered lineup.

The 2025 NFL Thanksgiving Day slate just got a sonic boom, with the league orchestrating a genre-bending halftime trilogy.

In a star-studded lineup that promises something for every fan, Post Malone, Jack White, and Lil Jon have been tapped to headline the three holiday showdowns.

The spectacle kicks off in Detroit, where hometown guitar hero Jack White will unleash his raw rock energy for the Lions-Packers rivalry, a move curated under a new partnership with none other than Eminem.

Then, the spotlight shifts to Dallas, where a Texas-born Post Malone, a lifelong Cowboys fan, will bring his chart-topping blend of hip-hop and rock to the blockbuster Chiefs matchup, all in support of The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Kickoff.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Detroit Lions (@detroitlionsnfl)

Finally, as night falls in Baltimore, the party ignites when crunk pioneer Lil Jon brings his anthems to the Ravens-Bengals game, capping a day where football and musical firepower collide.