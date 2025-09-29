Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban have split after 19 years of Marriage

After nearly two decades, a power couple calls it quits.

After nearly two decades as one of Hollywood’s most enduring couples, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are separating, a representative confirmed.

The pair, who have been married for 19 years, first connected at an Australian-themed gala in Los Angeles in 2005 and wed in a Sydney ceremony in June 2006.

They share two daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14.

Throughout their marriage, they were a constant and supportive presence on one another’s career journeys, from red carpet appearances at the Oscars and Met Gala to Urban’s heartfelt speech at Kidman’s AFI Life Achievement Award gala just months ago.

The couple famously navigated early challenges together, with Kidman staging an intervention that led Urban to seek treatment for alcohol abuse, a period for which he has publicly credited her with saving his life.

This separation marks the end of a chapter for two of Australia’s most celebrated global stars.