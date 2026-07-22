I just got a Pedestrian déjà vu headache – Nine is cutting 30 jobs

Pretty soon, there’ll be an excess of office chairs.

Remember back in 2024, when Pedestrian Group lost almost half its staff and a stack of familiar Australian websites disappeared with them?

Two years later, its former owner Nine Entertainment is making another round of cuts, this time across some of the country’s oldest newspapers.

Around 30 roles are expected to go across Nine’s metropolitan publishing division, with The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age carrying most of the impact. The cuts will come through a mix of voluntary and targeted redundancies.

Nine’s managing director of publishing, Tory Maguire, told staff the company was dealing with an “extreme state of disruption”, pointing directly to the effect AI is having on how people find and read the news.

“The internet and social media did not disrupt us as much as AI,” Maguire said.

It sounds dramatic, but the problem is fairly simple. AI search results and chatbots can now pull information from an article and hand readers a quick summary without them ever visiting the website that reported it.

That means fewer clicks for publishers, less advertising revenue and fewer chances to turn a casual reader into a paying subscriber.

Nine said reader revenue had stalled for the first time in three years, while digital subscription revenue fell by six per cent over the previous year.

The company has framed the restructure as more than another cost-cutting exercise, saying it plans to retrain staff and focus future hiring on “digital-first, reader-savvy, data-informed roles”.

Basically, fewer jobs built around the traditional newspaper model and more attention on data, subscriptions and how people actually move through a news website.

The Australian Financial Review has avoided this particular round of cuts. Nine said the publication was further ahead in its digital shift, helped by a paywall and subscription model that is less dependent on passing traffic from search engines.

The announcement follows Nine’s much larger restructure in June 2024, when it revealed plans to cut around 200 jobs across the company, including between 70 and 90 roles from its publishing division. That decision came amid a weak advertising market and the end of Nine’s news-funding deal with Meta.

Not long after, Pedestrian Group announced its own cuts, with around 40 staff losing their jobs as the company walked away from its licensed international titles.

Back then, the problem was social platforms no longer wanting to pay for news. Now it is AI platforms giving people the news without necessarily sending them to the people who produced it.

Given how quickly AI is changing the media landscape, the next shift probably isn’t years away. At this rate, it may only be a few months.