Nine Inch Nails and Boys Noize unleash a full-length freakout

Trent Reznor just changed the game again.

Nine Inch Nails has announced a surprise full-length collaboration with German producer Boys Noize.

Dubbed Nine Inch Noize, the album arrives April 17 as ‘HALO 38’, continuing NIN’s legendary numbered series.

The news breaks just days before the duo’s anticipated Coachella set on the Sahara stage, where a newly spotted billboard now taunts festival-goers driving into Indio.

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross previously enlisted Boys Noize to deconstruct their Challengers score, later working together on TRON: Ares.

The producer also joined NIN’s UK tour last summer, delivering remixes from a small second stage inside the crowd.

Meanwhile, Reznor recently clarified that despite no future shows booked, the band isn’t retiring.

With Josh Freese now behind the kit following Ilan Rubin’s departure to Foo Fighters, this unexpected record proves industrial music’s pioneers are still violently reinventing themselves.