Nintendo Switch 2 Direct is happening tonight – here’s what to expect

Nintendo is finally lifting the curtain on switch 2—here’s when and where to watch

Nintendo is gearing up to drop a bombshell this week, with the highly anticipated Nintendo Switch 2 Direct officially set for Thursday, April 3 (AEDT) / Wednesday, April 2 (rest of Australia).

The showcase will run for a full 60 minutes, meaning there’s plenty of time for Nintendo to flex its next-gen muscles.

For Aussie fans, here’s when you’ll need to tune in:

Melbourne/Sydney/Hobart/Canberra – Thursday 12:00 AM AEDT

Adelaide – Wednesday 11:30 PM ACDT

Brisbane – Wednesday 11:00 PM AEST

Darwin – Wednesday 10:30 PM ACST

Perth – Wednesday 9:00 PM AWST

The first glimpse of the Switch 2 landed in January, teasing a fresh console design, a new Mario Kart, and whispers of a mysterious mouse mode (whatever that means). But this Direct is set to deliver the real goods—price (expected around $679 AUD), release date (rumoured for June), and a whole lot of games.

A new 3D Mario is basically a given at this point, but all eyes will be on the long-overdue Mario Kart sequel. Plus, with backward compatibility confirmed, there’s a chance we’ll see enhanced Switch 2 editions of classic titles—think Breath of the Wild running at a silky 60fps.

Nintendo rarely misses when it comes to its Directs, so whether you’re hyped for the new console or just here for the memes, this one’s worth staying up for.

Watch it live here: Nintendo Direct