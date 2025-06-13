Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour Review

Nintendo has always had a knack for finding unconventional ways to introduce players to new hardware, and Switch 2 Welcome Tour is no exception

Where Mario Kart World arrives as the must-have, chaos-fuelled launch title, Welcome Tour takes a calmer, more curious approach — part interactive demo, part playable exhibit.

It’s not here to dazzle you with spectacle, but to peel back the curtain and give you a hands-on feel for the impressive tech under the hood.

For $15, this feels like a thoughtful, well-executed introduction to the Switch 2 — even if it does occasionally feel more educational than entertaining.

But there’s a quiet charm to Welcome Tour, especially when viewed not as a party game successor to Wii Sports or Nintendo Land, but as Nintendo’s version of Questacon.

It’s playful science, presented with polish, that’s surprisingly enjoyable to tinker with.

Welcome Tour leads you through a set of interactive exhibits that showcase features like the new mouse controls, upgraded HD Rumble and improved frame rates.

Rather than focusing on minigame mayhem, each mode is designed with intention — to teach you something cool about your new console.

That clarity of purpose gives the whole experience a sense of cohesion, and makes Welcome Tour feel more like a cleverly disguised tutorial than a standalone game — but that’s part of the appeal.

Despite the more subdued tone, it’s far from dull. Some segments have a real sense of wonder.

While others are more straightforward, but still satisfying in that classic Nintendo way.

The production values are high, the interfaces are intuitive, and there’s just enough discovery baked into each section to make you smile.

One caveat: while the game is cheap, unlocking the full experience requires around $150 worth of accessories.

That’s a tough ask, especially for something that isn’t meant to be played over and over.

It’s easy to imagine Welcome Tour thriving as a pack-in title — something that came free in the box and immediately made you feel at home.

As a paid add-on, the value proposition depends on how curious you are about what your console can do.

And while it’s polished, it’s also not dripping with the personality of Nintendo’s past tech showcases.

There’s no cheeky Mii banter, no chaotic multiplayer minigames. It’s clean, precise, and friendly — but not exactly bursting with character.

Still, that might be by design. This is the user manual reimagined — an experience built to inform, not overwhelm.

Viewed through the right lens, Switch 2 Welcome Tour is an ideal launch companion.

It won’t steal the spotlight from Mario Kart World, but it’s not trying to.

Instead, it quietly complements it — a gentle, charming intro to the new era of Nintendo hardware.

Rating: 7.5/10 – A polished, clever showcase that makes a great first impression — just don’t expect it to be your next obsession.