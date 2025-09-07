Nirvana’s Seattle exhibit to end after 14 years

A rainy Seattle day saw thousands gather for one last glimpse into the band’s revolutionary legacy.

Under the classic drizzle of a Seattle September, the Museum of Pop Culture (MoPOP) hosted an emotional farewell to its iconic Nirvana: Taking Punk to the Masses exhibit, which closed after 14 legendary years.

Thousands of devotees gathered for one last pilgrimage, immersing themselves in rare artifacts, Kurt Cobain’s shattered guitars, personal letters, the MTV Unplugged setlist, and even the prophetic note from Melvins’ Buzz Osborne predicting Cobain’s future.

The day buzzed with grunge-era nostalgia: screen-printing workshops, zine-making, DJ sets, and panel discussions.

The surprise appearance of Nirvana bassist Krist Novoselic electrified the crowd.

Reflecting on the exhibit’s legacy, he expressed gratitude, moved by the enduring connection fans still hold with the band.

Curator Jacob McMurray explained the closure as a pivot toward broader Pacific Northwest music stories, though Nirvana will remain integral to MoPOP’s identity.

As the final visitors departed, Cobain’s own words echoed: “Nirvana means freedom from pain, suffering, and the external world,” a punk rock mantra forever etched in history.