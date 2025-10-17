From Cult Web Series to Cinema: Nirvanna the Band the Show the Movie

Nirvanna the Band the Show the Movie turns absurd schemes into a heartfelt comedy adventure

In a welcomed leap from cult web series to big-screen adventure, Nirvanna the Band the Show the Movie brings Matt Johnson and Jay McCarrol’s offbeat comedy to new heights.

Premiering at SXSW 2025 and winning the People’s Choice Award at TIFF’s Midnight Madness, the film has captivated audiences with its inventive storytelling and heartfelt humor.

The film follows fictionalised versions of Johnson and McCarrol, two aspiring musicians who, despite lacking any musical talent, embark on a series of increasingly absurd schemes to book a gig at Toronto’s iconic Rivoli venue.

Their latest plan, a time-travel adventure inspired by Back to the Future, goes awry, leading them back to 2008 in a makeshift DeLorean-style RV.

Critics have lauded the film’s unique blend of improvisation, public-space pranks, and heartfelt moments.

As Rachel Ho of Exclaim! notes, “Nirvanna the Band the Show the Movie is quintessential Canadiana, made by Canadians, for Canadians.”

Courtney Small of That Shelf adds that the film is “a comedic delight from beginning to end, a must-see comedy worthy of spanning time for.”

For those unfamiliar with the original web series or its television adaptation, the film stands on its own as a hilarious and heartwarming journey.

Its universal themes of friendship, ambition, and the pursuit of dreams resonate with audiences beyond its Canadian roots.

Nirvanna the Band the Show the Movie is now available for streaming.

For more information and to watch the film, visit the official website.