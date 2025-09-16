Entries for this years Needle In The Hay are closing soon

Submissions for Happy Mag’s Needle in the Hay (NITH) 2025 are closing soon.

Happy’sannual music comp has long been a platform for emerging artists in Australia and New Zealand, helping launch the careers of acts like Joan and the Giants, Spacey Jane, and Tones and I.

This year, NITH is opening its doors to musicians from around the world. Solo artists and bands alike can submit a track that showcases their unique style for a chance to gain exposure and professional support.

Prizes include over $30,000 in pro-audio gear from brands such as Fender, Teenage Engineering, and Sennheiser, plus the opportunity to release 250 copies of your single on 7-inch vinyl, part of a prize pool exceeding $50,000.

Mullet Wines is supporting NITH by offering the top three artists a studio session at Happy’s Noise Machines Studio to fully produce a single.

Winners will also receive custom band merch from Fresh Tees, helping turn your music into something tangible for fans.

Whether you’re local or international, this is a chance to get your music heard, connect with industry professionals, and take your next step as an artist.

Australian and New Zealand artists can enter here, and international artists can enter here.