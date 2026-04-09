No Caption, No Warning: Ariana Grande Is Back in the Studio

The start of a new Ariana Grande era?

Ariana Grande doesn’t need a caption to make a statement, apparently, just a few studio photos will do just fine.

On April 8, the pop star posted a series of images to Instagram that have all but confirmed what fans have been speculating: she’s back in the studio.

Other photos show her seated at a computer, fine-tuning audio and working behind the scenes.

As you swipe, a picture of a dark, pressed flower. Whether it’s an aesthetic clue, or simply a mood piece, it hasn’t gone unnoticed. Especially not when it’s Ariana Grande posting it.

Fans have flooded the comments with excitement, and theories. Though it’s clear: a new era is on the horizon.

Even her pop colleagues, like Lizzo, have weighed in, commenting “Yes, please!”

Ariana Grande’s last album, Eternal Sunshine, arrived in 2024 and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, later expanding with a deluxe edition.

At the time, it seemed she might step away from music to focus on acting, particularly following her role in Wicked.

But recent hints suggest otherwise. A subtle update to her Brighter Days hotline message in March 2026 included a slip, “counting down the 8s”, quickly interpreted as a nod to her eighth studio album.

Plus, last month, Grande’s Instagram bio was changed to say “see you this summer”

Now, with studio footage to match the speculation, it seems all but confirmed.

Ariana Grande may not have made an official announcement…but she hasn’t exactly been subtle either.

Check out the rest of the photos here.