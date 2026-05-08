No Doubt at The Sphere Setlist & Set Times

Don’t Speak, Just Watch.
No Doubt will headline Las Vegas’s Sphere on May 8 and 9 as part of an 18-show residency lasting until June 13, 2026, marking one of their most significant live appearances in over a decade.
The reunited Orange County band has crafted a setlist that reaches far beyond radio hits, pulling from every era of their career.
Early tracking of the show reveals multiple songs being played live for the first time in years, including ‘The Climb’ (absent since 1997), ‘Running’ (not heard since 2012), and ‘Trapped in a Box’ (last played in 2002).
The group will also perform ‘Tragic Kingdom’ for the first time since 2009.
Fans can expect deep cuts alongside staples like ‘Don’t Speak’ and ‘Just a Girl.’
The show promises a rare, career-deep dive from Gwen Stefani and company inside the venue’s immersive dome, with the band hitting stage at 8:30pm.
No Doubt Full Set List
Tragic Kingdom (First time since 2009)
Excuse Me Mr.
Different People
Total Hate ’95
Spiderwebs
Underneath It All
Hey Baby
Bathwater
Ex-Girlfriend
Happy Now?
Hella Good
The Climb (First time since 1997)
Running (First time since 2012)
It’s My Life (Talk Talk cover)
Simple Kind of Life
Don’t Speak
Trapped in a Box (First time since 2002)
New
End It on This
Just a Girl
Sunday Morning