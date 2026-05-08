No Doubt at The Sphere Setlist & Set Times

Don’t Speak, Just Watch.

No Doubt will headline Las Vegas’s Sphere on May 8 and 9 as part of an 18-show residency lasting until June 13, 2026, marking one of their most significant live appearances in over a decade.

The reunited Orange County band has crafted a setlist that reaches far beyond radio hits, pulling from every era of their career.

Early tracking of the show reveals multiple songs being played live for the first time in years, including ‘The Climb’ (absent since 1997), ‘Running’ (not heard since 2012), and ‘Trapped in a Box’ (last played in 2002).

The group will also perform ‘Tragic Kingdom’ for the first time since 2009.

Fans can expect deep cuts alongside staples like ‘Don’t Speak’ and ‘Just a Girl.’

The show promises a rare, career-deep dive from Gwen Stefani and company inside the venue’s immersive dome, with the band hitting stage at 8:30pm.

No Doubt Full Set List

Tragic Kingdom (First time since 2009)

Excuse Me Mr.

Different People

Total Hate ’95

Spiderwebs

Underneath It All

Hey Baby

Bathwater

Ex-Girlfriend

Happy Now?

Hella Good

The Climb (First time since 1997)

Running (First time since 2012)

It’s My Life (Talk Talk cover)

Simple Kind of Life

Don’t Speak

Trapped in a Box (First time since 2002)

New

End It on This

Just a Girl

Sunday Morning