Noah Kahan is back, and he’s bringing a new era with him

Granola girls are so back.

Nearly two years ago, Noah Kahan teased a snippet of an unreleased song to his social media following, right after dropping his deluxe album recording, Stick Season (Forever). Kahan has been teasingly performing the song on tour ever since then.

That song was revealed to be ‘The Great Divide’, and was met with instant virality online, along with hounds of fans desperately begging the folk-pop star to release the devastatingly soulful track.

Today, finally, the official release of ‘The Great Divide’ was announced, and it’s coming on the 30th of January.

This hasn’t all come out of nowhere, though. Kahan’s official Tik Tok @thelastofthebugs has been hinting at new music since December of last year.

“You weren’t supposed to find this… only the last of the bugs ever do”, said Kahan, harkening back to a line from the final song off of Stick Season, ‘The View Between Villages.’ Fans are expecting a thematic continuation from this record, and are all too familiar with the classic Kahan-esque imagery of the Vermont landscape, bonfires and canine friends seen in promotional materials for the single announcement.

In an Instagram story this morning, Kahan, post Patagonia hike (to no-ones surprise), commented on the fan reaction to the release announcement, and issued a warning – “things are gonna start happening very quickly, it might be hard to hold on… there’s lots of music coming out, and more than you probably even think…that will include music, in all of its forms.”

Fans are hyped. They’re eagerly awaiting a whole album and tour announcement to be coming very soon, and they’re hoping it will be his best one yet.

Did Noah Kahan just say he put his whole kahanussy into this record.. pic.twitter.com/rreotRE5nZ — Noah Kahan Archive (@KahanArchive) January 20, 2026

What we can expect now is an all new batch of anthemic folk tunes, so pull out your flannels and slip on those blundstones, because Noah Kahan is honouring his duty and bringing the banjo recession upon us!