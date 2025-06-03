Noel Gallagher’s ‘Never-Driven’ Bentley: A £1.2M Rock Relic hits the Market

A superstar’s car with zero miles… from him.

Noel Gallagher’s 1997 Bentley Turbo R—a relic of Britpop royalty—has hit Autotrader for a cool £1.2 million, complete with its original “OASIS 2” plate and cream leather interior.

Despite never learning to drive (abandoning lessons after being mobbed by fans in a Nissan Micra during Oasis’ heyday), the rock icon amassed a fleet of luxury cars, including a Rolls-Royce gifted by label boss Alan McGee, who nearly kept it for himself.

The Bentley, dubbed “surprisingly reliable” despite its 100,000-mile history, is a time capsule of Gallagher’s chaotic career, from speeding fines for his chauffeured Range Rover to this summer’s Oasis reunion tour.

Auto Trader’s Erin Baker calls it a “rock ‘n’ roll ride for the history books”.

For collectors, it’s more than a car—it’s a backstage pass to the ‘90s, parked alongside Gallagher’s other “expensive mistakes” like his barely driven Jaguar.