Restricted house parties and dancefloors are back from Friday, NSW Premier announces

The Footloose curse will be lifted on 12:01 AM Friday morning with dancing, singing, and 50-person house parties are returning to NSW.

What’s shakin’, Kevin Bacon? We are! Well, we will be as of this Friday when some of NSW current COVID-19 restrictions ease in all the best possible ways.

38 days of no community transmissions is music to Premier Gladys Berejiklian’s ears, which means the fun police have agreed to update the rules around having guests at your house, (wedding) dancefloors, and live performances.

“From Friday, after one minute past Friday – one minute past midnight on Friday morning, you will be able to welcome up to 50 people into your home but this does come with risk,” Ms Berejiklian said in a statement. “Make sure no one comes into your house with symptoms who has not been tested and told they can leave their house. Make sure there is good ventilation, good distancing. Please be careful if you are taking up this opportunity.”

Given low community transmission in NSW, restrictions will be eased from 12.01am, Friday, 29th January.

Please see link for more details: https://t.co/7FSkPXlu6k pic.twitter.com/O5yhGwD5Ho — Gladys Berejiklian (@GladysB) January 27, 2021

#BREAKING: NSW will ease COVID restrictions in the coming week, with more set to follow on March 17. All the details: https://t.co/Ek29VEwFYi Full story tonight at 6.00pm on #9News pic.twitter.com/2AyvnvzJUZ — 9News Sydney (@9NewsSyd) February 24, 2021

Choirs and congregations can sing together again with up to 30 people, and gym classes can have up to 50 people in a workout sesh. It’s all coming up Millhouse.

For now, the only dancefloors that are opening up are those at weddings, with up to 30 people able to boogie at one time. Think of all the eight-year-old flower girls who will get to dance their very first nutbush.

With the luck of the Irish working in our favour, more restrictions are set to be eased on March 17 – St Patrick’s Day. We may have to wait a while yet for more DF’s to open up but, for now, we can rearrange the furniture, buy Kmart disco lights, and turn our living rooms into (COVID safe) rave caves.