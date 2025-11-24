SPEED, BARKAA and Ninajirachi take out inaugural NSW Music Prize

NSW backs its own – the first NSW Music Prize kicks off with SPEED, BARKAA and Ninajirachi

Sydney’s Museum of Contemporary Art set the stage last night for a landmark moment in Australian music, as the NSW Government unveiled the inaugural NSW Music Prize — a new awards initiative designed to elevate local artists in an industry increasingly shaped by global streaming forces.

Hardcore heavyweights SPEED claimed the top honour, taking home the $80,000 NSW Music Prize for their uncompromising album Only One Mode.

BARKAA was awarded the $40,000 NSW First Nations Music Prize for her fierce and deeply resonant EP Big Tidda, while electronic innovator Ninajirachi secured Breakthrough Artist of the Year, capping off a standout run that’s seen her sound define much of 2025’s club and festival landscape.

Hosted by Brooke Boney, the ceremony brought together artists, industry insiders and fans for a night that was equal parts celebration and statement.

Live sets from BARKAA, Shady Nasty and Vv Pete & UTILITY lit up the MCA, turning it into a buzzing showcase of the sheer range and energy of NSW’s music scene.

With over $160,000 awarded directly to artists, the NSW Music Prize instantly becomes the nation’s most lucrative music accolade, and, judging by its debut, a fixture poised to reshape Australia’s annual music calendar.

NSW Minister for Music and the Night-time Economy, John Graham, emphasised the award’s broader mission: to spotlight local artists and help them cut through in a landscape dominated by international acts. As the inaugural winners take their next steps, the message is clear – NSW music is ready to stand its ground.