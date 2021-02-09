Nvidia RTX 3060: price, performance, specs, and where to buy yours

New details have been released about the next-gen Nvidia RTX 3060 graphics card and thankfully, this one is affordable.

Grab your wallet and unsheath that credit card. More of Nvidia’s next-gen graphics cards are on the way – reports of a non-Ti version of the Nvidia RTX 3060 releasing in late February have reached our ears.

As you can expect, it’s going to be competitive. Here’s everything you need if you want to snag one.

Nvidia RTX 3060 Pricing

Nvidia has set the MSRP at a respectable US$329 (AU$ 430). Please note that the AUD price is just a conversion of its US counterpart and that no MSRP has been set in Australia.

The 3060 is the most affordable of the 3000 range, compared to the MSRPs for the 3060Ti (US$399), 3070(US$499), 3080 (US$ $699), and 3090 (US$1499).

Release date

During their CES announcement, Nvidia stated the cards would be released on February 25th, at 6 am PT.

Specs

Nvidia’s’ new card will feature 3584 cores with a 1.32 GHz base clocking rate as well as 12GB of GDDR6 memory, meaning slightly more beefed-up memory capabilities than its 3060ti counterpart which only hosts 8GB.

The current speculation is that this may be a reaction to AMD Radeon cards being beefier than Nvidia expected.

Performance

We expect that Nvidias’ card will outperform the 2060, but by how much is yet to be known. Gamers using the card should easily be able to play triple-A titles at 1080p and 60fps with ray-tracing capabilities. We are also hoping for similar results at 1440p.

Unfortunately, we don’t have any benchmarks for the 3060, but we can speculate using the 3060ti results. The 3060ti was able to run Cyberpunk 2077 at 1080p on ultra settings with an average fps of 74. At 1440p it was able to run at an average of 49. We expect the 3060 to underperform, but only marginally.

Availability

At the time of writing, we do not know how many of Nvidia cards will make it to Australia. We imagine that supply will be especially limited due to silicone chip shortages affecting electronic industries.