Global Beats, Local Silence: Why NZ Artists Shine Abroad But Struggle at Home

With 91% of streaming dollars fleeing offshore, the stakes have never been higher.

On a frosty Canterbury night, the fuzz-rock duo Earth Tongue electrified The Loons in Lyttelton, proving their Aotearoa Music Awards win was no fluke.

Yet, for Gussie Larkin and Ezra Simons, this homecoming was bittersweet.

Based in Berlin, their music now resonates louder in European cities like Barcelona and Berlin than in their native New Zealand—a paradox emblematic of Kiwi artists today.

Earth Tongue isn’t alone. Acts like NO CIGAR and Borderline are selling out London shows and touring North America, while Kiwi charts remain dominated by Sabrina Carpenter and Billie Eilish.

Only three local artists—Marlon Williams, Six60, and L.A.B—cracked the Top 20 albums this June, a stark contrast to their overseas triumphs.

The “Outplay the World” Campaign

The New Zealand Music Commission’s Outplay the World initiative urges Kiwis to stream local talent, aiming to lift domestic numbers above global hubs.

“It’s about amplifying homegrown voices,” the campaign declares, spotlighting artists like TEEKS, Alien Weaponry, and The Beths 1. But with just 9% of NZ streaming revenue going to local acts, the challenge is steep.

Why the Disconnect?

Population vs. Niche Appeal : Larkin shrugs, “In a country of five million, there are only so many freaks who love our noise”.

Radio’s Safe Bets : Commercial stations meet quotas with legacy acts or off-peak slots, sidelining emerging artists.

Tall Poppy Syndrome: Historic resentment lingers, as 1990s band Push Push once lamented: “Kiwis scoff at success”.

Grassroots Hope

Student radio and NZ Music Month (NZMM) offer lifelines. “Visibility for young bands is everything,” says Larkin, while Borderline praises NZMM’s buzz. Yet, post-May, the spotlight fades—and funding cuts loom.

How to Help?

Buy tickets and merch : “A little goes a long way,” insists NO CIGAR.

Stream with intent : Prioritise local playlists.

Demand radio diversity: Challenge stations to playlist beyond Six60.

As Earth Tongue’s Lyttelton crowd roared, one truth echoed: Kiwi talent is world-class. The question is whether home will listen.