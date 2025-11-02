Liam Gallagher unleashes Fury over Flare Incident at Melbourne’s Oasis Gig

Liam Gallagher takes to X, promising karma for the concertgoer responsible.

Liam Gallagher has unleashed a torrent of trademark fury after a dangerous incident at Oasis’ reunited show in Melbourne.

here’s some evidence for you liam pic.twitter.com/cR4pZ7vsim — Cameron (@Cammo140) October 31, 2025

During the band’s performance of the anthem ‘Champagne Supernova,’ a concertgoer launched two flares into the packed crowd of Marvel Stadium.

While the show continued without reported injuries, the former Oasis frontman did not let the act slide.

Taking to social media, Gallagher branded the individual a “massive CUNT” and a “seriously fucked up individual,” vowing that the perpetrator would “get yours.”

The explosive moment starkly contrasted the triumphant tone of the band’s comeback tour, which has been hailed by critics as a powerful reconciliation between the famously feuding Gallagher brothers, proving that their record-breaking, chart-topping swagger is truly unbeatable.