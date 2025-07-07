Definitely Iconic: The unseen Oasis you never knew

A backstage pass to the birth of Britpop’s kings.

Oasis roared back to life this weekend in Cardiff, igniting their reunion tour with the same fiery energy that defined them in the ’90s, and fans are already scrambling for tickets to their North American leg.

But the band’s resurgence isn’t the only reason to celebrate. Legendary photographer Kevin Cummins unveils Oasis: The Masterplan, a stunning new book packed with rare, unseen images from the band’s explosive early days in 1994.

Cummins, the visionary behind iconic shots of Bowie and Joy Division, was tasked with shaping Oasis’ visual identity, capturing the raw magnetism of the Gallagher brothers as they barrelled toward superstardom.

From the now-legendary Manchester City football kits to intimate studio sessions, the book reveals the calculated chaos behind Definitely Maybe.

Noel Gallagher himself reflects, “This book really brings those early years back to me. Kevin’s photographs captured us at the very beginning”

With Cummins’ lens and Noel’s candid commentary, The Masterplan is a blueprint for rock immortality.