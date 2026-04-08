Objeq Delay 2 – Review

Physical modelling meets delay for echoes that evolve with motion, tone and character 🔊 AAS return with Objeq Delay 2, a creative delay that blends echoes with physical modelling to produce textures that feel dynamic, organic and deeply expressive.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Happy Mag (@happymagtv)

Originally released in 2017, Objeq Delay quickly stood out for its ability to push delay beyond simple repeats. Instead of treating echoes as static copies, it introduced the idea of resonant acoustic behaviour shaping each repeat, adding movement and tonal evolution. Version 2 expands that concept significantly, offering more flexibility, deeper modulation and a more refined workflow that invites experimentation.

At the core of Objeq Delay 2 is a resonator engine designed to simulate how sound interacts with physical materials. Rather than simply repeating the input signal, the delay feeds into a responsive system that reshapes tone and transient behaviour over time. The result is an effect that can feel percussive, metallic, string like or completely abstract depending on how it is driven.

Four delay modes provide a wide range of rhythmic and spatial options, from straightforward echoes through to layered, evolving patterns that shift over time. Stereo movement plays a major role in the sense of depth, with psychoacoustic processing helping sounds sit more naturally across the stereo field without feeling artificial or disconnected.

Modulation is central to the Objeq Delay experience. Two independent modulation lanes allow parameters to respond dynamically using sources such as LFOs, input dynamics and pitch tracking. This allows the delay to breathe with the performance, subtly adapting to playing style or dramatically transforming sustained material into shifting sonic landscapes.

The resonator section introduces a distinctly physical dimension to the sound, allowing each repeat to take on an acoustic character that evolves as feedback builds. This interaction between delay timing and tonal response encourages experimentation, particularly when pushing feedback levels or combining modulation with resonance shaping.

Tone shaping is further refined through filtering controls that help sculpt the final sound for mix placement. High cut and low cut options allow the effect to sit comfortably within dense arrangements, while resonance controls can emphasise presence or soften brightness as needed.

From subtle spatial enhancement to complex evolving textures, Objeq Delay 2 offers a broad creative palette suited to producers, sound designers and mix engineers alike. It moves easily between transparent ambience, rhythmic interest and heavily processed character effects, making it a flexible tool across genres.

Objeq Delay 2 feels less like a traditional delay and more like an instrument in its own right, encouraging exploration through interaction between time, tone and motion. It is a thoughtful evolution of the original concept, expanding the idea of what delay can be when acoustic behaviour becomes part of the sound design process.