Tennessee declares January 19 official ‘Dolly Parton Day’

For her 80th birthday, no less.

Governor Bill Lee has officially declared January 19th, 2026, as Dolly Parton Day, a heartfelt tribute timed to the iconic singer’s 80th birthday.

The proclamation paints a portrait of Dolly not just as a musical legend, but as a beacon of state pride, lauding her extraordinary career and profound philanthropic heart.

It specifically honours the magic of her Imagination Library, which has gifted millions of books to children, and the enduring joy of her Dollywood Foundation.

More than rhinestones and anthems, this day recognises the humble generosity and unwavering dedication that truly echo the soul of the Volunteer State.

On this day, Tennessee honours a living embodiment of its warmest values, an inspiration that continues to resonate worldwide.