Inside the sound of Oliver Link’s creative journey

Oliver Link: Unfiltered. Unfinished. Unmissable

Get ready to go behind the scenes with musician Oliver Link as he unveils an exciting new video series diving into the heart of his creative world. More than just music, this series captures the raw energy, inspiration, and emotion that shape his sound.

From studio moments to artistic influences, Oliver Link pulls back the curtain on his process—starting with a deep dive into Playboi Carti in Episode 1.

But why hear it from us? Get the inside scoop from Oliver Link himself below!

“Music is more than sound—it’s an experience, a story, and a moment in time. That’s the idea behind a new video series where I take you deeper into my creative process, influences, and the energy behind my music.

The first episode marks the beginning of something special. This series isn’t just about showcasing finished songs—it’s about capturing the raw, unfiltered moments in the studio when you know you’ve created something incredible. From inspiration to execution, I’ll be sharing insights into how I craft my sound, the emotions that drive my music, and the techniques that bring everything together.

Episode 1 focuses on Playboi Carti—especially fitting since he just dropped I AM MUSIC. I wanted this series to be more than just content—I wanted it to feel like an open conversation about music, creativity, and the experiences that shape my artistry.

This is just the beginning. Watch the first episode below, and let me know your thoughts.

Stay tuned for some live action in the future!” – Oliver Link

Backyard Beats with Oliver Link – Episode 1 is out now on Oliver’s youtube channel, don’t miss this!

Tune in, explore the journey, and join the conversation. The adventure begins now.