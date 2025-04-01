Who Killed JFK? Director Oliver Stone Calls for Reopening Investigation

Oliver Stone Reignites the JFK Conspiracy—Will Washington Listen?

Oscar-winning director Oliver Stone has called for a new congressional investigation into John F. Kennedy’s 1963 assassination, challenging the official narrative that Lee Harvey Oswald acted alone.

Speaking before the House Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets, Stone argued that decades of withheld records have obscured the truth.

The hearing followed last month’s release of thousands of JFK files, though scholars say they don’t disprove Oswald’s sole guilt.

Stone, whose 1991 film JFK fuelled conspiracy theories, demanded an inquiry “outside all political considerations,” starting from the crime scene.

Republicans, led by Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, accused past administrations of “stonewalling,” while Democrats criticised the Trump team’s rushed document release, which exposed private data.

Meanwhile, researchers like Jefferson Morley claimed CIA officials misled investigators, deepening suspicions of a cover-up.

Six decades later, America remains divided—between those seeking closure and those still chasing shadows.

