Olivia Dean cleans up at her first ever Grammys

It’s official: Olivia Dean is the Grammys Best New Artist.

It’s common knowledge that Olivia Dean owned 2025 here in Australia, but it seems the rest of the world may have finally caught up after she has just taken out Best New Artist at the 2026 Grammys Awards.

Olivia Dean beat out names like Addison Rae, KATSEYE, sombr, and Lola Young to maintain that she’s here to stay.

After an unreal breakout year, she joins a pretty mind-blowing list of past winners that include Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Amy Winehouse and Adele.

And hey, we’ll claim that Olivia Dean is actually kind of an honorary Australian at this point after she wiped the floor with the competition in this year’s Hottest 100 countdown, securing 5 spots including the winning song.

Although the last few years have also seen the number one spot go to an international act, it’s always nice when they actually come on the radio to say thanks and prove they care about our little day of summer celebration.

Olivia went one step further during her interview, though, and actually said she thinks the success of the album is half thanks to all the love from the Aussies and Kiwis.

This time last year Olivia was playing to a crowd of 2000 at UNSW’s roundhouse, and come October, she’ll be playing at Sydney Olympic Park, so she might be onto something there, actually. We’ll take it!

Olivia proudly called herself the granddaughter of immigrants today as she accepted the awards, joining the many A-listers who have protested ICE and their actions in the U.S. at the ceremony.

The world is thanking them for using their platform to pick up the baton.